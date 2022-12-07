What's new

Sukhoi SU-30 Carnage in Ukraine!

S

Sam6536

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2022
149
0
110
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
One for Eurasiantimes Indian Fanboys.

eurasiantimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org

Amid ‘Sukhoi Carnage’ In Ukraine War, Indian Air Force Must Take A Cue From Russia & Upgrade Its Su-30 MKIs To SM2 Standards

Russia has lost eleven Sukhoi Su-30 fighters in Ukraine, leaving a cue for India and even China to upgrade its Su-30 MKI jets to MK2 standards
eurasiantimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org eurasiantimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org
Click to expand...
SU 30 MKI is an Indian customized variant with similarities to SU 35 (same engine and features) and further improvements down the line including Russian, French, Israeli and Indian avionics.
Russia impressed with this variant ordered a couple of Su30MKIs with the local name of Su-30SMs but dunno if French and Israeli avionics were included in it.
What exact variant with what avionics is the question here.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,898
177
146,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sam6536 said:
SU 30 MKI is an Indian customized variant with similarities to SU 35 (same engine and features) and further improvements down the line including Russian, French, Israeli and Indian avionics.
Russia impressed with this variant ordered a couple of Su30MKIs with the local name of Su-30SMs but dunno if French and Israeli avionics were included in it.
What exact variant with what avionics is the question here.
Click to expand...
Don't mean to digress but the MKi in IAF hands also totally failed in combat. Hence the MiG-21 were sent in as the last resort to combat PAF jets on 27.2. 19.
 
S

Sam6536

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2022
149
0
110
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
Don't mean to digress but the MKi in IAF hands also totally failed in combat. Hence the MiG-21 were sent in as the last resort to combat PAF jets on 27.2. 19.
Click to expand...
I dunno what happened on that day adn what politics led to the "emergency acquisition" of Rafale but the Su30MKI still remains a potent fighter and has performed well in exercises.
 
W

walterbibikow

FULL MEMBER
Nov 12, 2022
146
0
157
Country
India
Location
India
Sam6536 said:
I dunno what happened on that day adn what politics led to the "emergency acquisition" of Rafale but the Su30MKI still remains a potent fighter and has performed well in exercises.
Click to expand...
One interesting aspect of it is how the IAF’s two Su-30MKIs dueled with eight PAF F-16s during the conflict. The North group of 4 F-16s engaged our Flankers, which fired 3 AIM-120C AMRAAM BVR missiles. All the missiles missed their mark. The Sukhois pushed them back, while also picking up another group of 4 F-16s and multiple inbound strike aircraft from the Southern formation. This in essence meant that the Avengers were heavily outgunned by the PAF formation carrying more advanced American BVR missiles, and in sheer numbers. A fourth AMRAAM was fired by the South Group.

By advanced mapping, it could be deduced that by that time the Su-30MKI jets were just 25-30 kilometers away from the North Group jets. This fourth AMRAAM was also evaded by the Sukhois.

IAF Flankers, instead of retreating, counterattacked in a bold move against the F-16s ignoring the high-density BVR threat from the F-16s, in all probability breaching the AMRAAM MAR to press home the R27/77 attack 25-30 km from lead PAF jets in the North Group.

This meant that the things turned out to be the other way for the PAF, the Su-30s instead of returning dashed on to the F-16s to make them come under the R-27/77 missile range. This is because the Su-30MKIs were not carrying long-range BVR missiles, and had medium-range missiles, whose range problem had to be mitigated by bringing F-16s closer. The lead North Group F-16 fighters, instead of attacking the incoming Sukhoi, went ‘COLD’ prematurely.

That is the reason for the 10 out of 12 Pakistani bombs falling well out of the range of their intended targets was because of this unexpected counterattack by the IAF fighters
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

vishwambhar
ZORAWAR.... New beast coming shortly.....
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
Princeps Senatus
Princeps Senatus
T
Listed firms build huge reserve of Tk 153,000cr
Replies
8
Views
391
mb444
mb444
T
Bangladesh moves to join RCEP
Replies
5
Views
478
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Imran Khan's economic policy was manufacturing focused
Replies
14
Views
537
BlessedKingOfLonging
BlessedKingOfLonging
T
C-Voter survey shows what Indians feel about China, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It’s startling
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom