Shut up you know nothing troll your above post tell us 2 carried in internal bays and 2 on hard-points, this increases the RCS and reduce its range, keep barking like a mad dog @Austin Powers And there is now way that Su-57 can hold 2 CM in front bay and 2 on trailing bay, and yeah yeah Su-34/Su-24/Su-25 have a first mission of air superiority and secondary mission of attack/strike/CAS role @Austin Powers