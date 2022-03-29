Sukhoi company obtains patent for new single-engine fighter Checkmate

For the first time, the light tactical aircraft Checkmate was presented at the MAKS-2021 air show
MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Sukhoi company has obtained a patent for a new single-engine light tactical aircraft known as the Checkmate. The text of the patent (obtained by TASS), was published by the Federal Intellectual Property Service.
"The patent’s commencement date is 19.07.2021 and the date of registration, 23.03.2022. The field of invention is aviation, in particular, light tactical aircraft with low radar visibility," the document reads.
The Checkmate’s empennage is V-shaped. The air intake is located at the bottom of the fuselage. The patented layout increases the stability and controllability of the fighter plane without compromising radar visibility parameters.
For the first time, the light tactical aircraft Checkmate was presented at the MAKS-2021 air show. The fighter’s foreign presentation took place at the Dubai Airshow 2021 in the UAE. The Checkmate incorporates all most advanced technologies and ideas, including open architecture adjustable to customer requirements and unique artificial intelligence features. The new aircraft boasts low-visibility technologies and is equipped with an in-fuselage compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. The payload exceeds seven tonnes. The fighter can hit up to six targets at once. The single-engine plane’s speed is Mach 1.8 and combat radius, 3,000 kilometers.
The Checkmate’s maiden flight is scheduled for 2023. Its serial production is due to begin in 2025.
