Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Suicide Rate in South Asia
Thread starter
Bilal9
Start date
A moment ago
Bilal9
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,691
2
29,521
Country
Location
A moment ago
#1
No comments needed
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)
NOWorNEVER
Similar threads
India has now become the sick man of South Asia
N.Siddiqui
Oct 26, 2020
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Nov 20, 2020
Hakikat ve Hikmet
TV Journalist Is Arrested as Assaults on Press Freedom Rise in India
Microsoft
Nov 4, 2020
2
3
4
5
6
Replies
85
Views
3K
Nov 6, 2020
Gadkari
G
How the US unleashed Hell's Agent... It left a trail of appalling birth defects when they used it to clear forests in Vietnam. But a new film lays bar
Nan Yang
Jul 22, 2021
Replies
0
Views
350
Jul 22, 2021
Nan Yang
India's groundwater crisis threatens food security for hundreds of millions, study says
xizhimen
Feb 26, 2021
Replies
3
Views
235
Feb 27, 2021
hualushui
H
R
Are Lockdowns Absolutely Necessary to Contain the Coronavirus Pandemic?
RiazHaq
May 30, 2020
Replies
3
Views
374
Jun 2, 2020
RiazHaq
R
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Suicide Rate in South Asia
Latest: Bilal9
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
D
India on Twitter calling recognize Taiwan and Tibet independence
Latest: Darius77
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
Reasons for inflation in pakistan and globally, a serious thread
Latest: IbnAbdullah
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
K
The Karachi Tramway of Yesteryear
Latest: khail007
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Tourism
<first contact with the China market> 120k cans (45t) of Afghan pine nuts sold out in a few minutes
Latest: Dungeness
3 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Air Warfare, Command & Control & Situational Awareness
Latest: IHK_PK
38 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan receives new Chinese-made frigate. How will it fare against India’s Navy?
Latest: HAIDER
Today at 9:41 AM
Pakistan Navy
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Raider 21
Today at 9:18 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Hyundai to build Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II destroyer for South Korea
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 6:46 AM
Pakistan Navy
Terrorist outfit Baloch Liberation Army has confirmed the killing of its terrorist fighter Nako Nabi Bakhsh.
Latest: ziaulislam
Today at 12:45 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Reasons for inflation in pakistan and globally, a serious thread
Latest: IbnAbdullah
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
They are getting ready to reintroduce Malala to Pakistan
Latest: jamahir
3 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan's war capabilities and war time economy predictions
Latest: ziaulislam
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
B
APS carnage: SC grills PM Imran on talks with the TTP, questions govt's inaction against perpetrators
Latest: Bouncer
24 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
PM allowed force use, but military opposed it
Latest: blueazure
51 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
D
Taliban's largest parade of captured US weapons
Latest: Darius77
31 minutes ago
Military Forum
I was near UFO only for five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?
Latest: Goritoes
42 minutes ago
Military Forum
Using EW to detect and disrupt multiple threats
Latest: GumNaam
Today at 8:46 AM
Military Forum
"We are a naval nation" Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
Latest: MMM-E
Today at 5:04 AM
Naval Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
D
India on Twitter calling recognize Taiwan and Tibet independence
Latest: Darius77
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
D
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: Darius77
4 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Indian jawans like to play Simon says in front of PLA
Latest: doorstar
5 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: Beast
11 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Chengdu J-20 5th Generation Aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: Deino
11 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom