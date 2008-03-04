Suicide bombers kill seven, injure 19 at Pakistan navy college

LAHORE, Pakistan, March 4 (AFP) - Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the parking lot near the main gate of the prestigious Naval War College in Lahore on Tuesday, killing at least five people (seven according to private TV channels) and injuring 19, officials said. One bomber rammed a motorcycle into the gate of the college just off the city's historic Mall Road, then the second drove another bike into the parking lot where he detonated explosives, they said. Two buses and several cars caught fire afterwards. Two suicide bombers attacked the naval college, Lahore police chief Malik Mohammad Iqbal told AFP. The first drove into the security post and they (security personnel) opened fire. His head was blown over the wall into the naval compound by the force of the blast, Iqbal added. He cleared the way for the second bomber to drive into the parking lot where he also exploded himself. Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier Javed Cheema said five people were killed and another 19 were wounded, according to initial reports. Navy spokesman Captain Akbar Naqi confirmed there were two suicide bombers and said that three navy personnel were among those killed. The college trains senior naval officials from Pakistan and from other countries including China, Sri Lanka and at least a dozen Muslim nations. (First Posted @ 13:30 PST Updated @ 18:14 PST)