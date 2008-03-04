What's new

Suicide bombers kill seven, injure 19 at Pakistan navy college

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,678
11
27,750
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
LAHORE, Pakistan, March 4 (AFP) - Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the parking lot near the main gate of the prestigious Naval War College in Lahore on Tuesday, killing at least five people (seven according to private TV channels) and injuring 19, officials said. One bomber rammed a motorcycle into the gate of the college just off the city's historic Mall Road, then the second drove another bike into the parking lot where he detonated explosives, they said. Two buses and several cars caught fire afterwards. Two suicide bombers attacked the naval college, Lahore police chief Malik Mohammad Iqbal told AFP. The first drove into the security post and they (security personnel) opened fire. His head was blown over the wall into the naval compound by the force of the blast, Iqbal added. He cleared the way for the second bomber to drive into the parking lot where he also exploded himself. Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier Javed Cheema said five people were killed and another 19 were wounded, according to initial reports. Navy spokesman Captain Akbar Naqi confirmed there were two suicide bombers and said that three navy personnel were among those killed. The college trains senior naval officials from Pakistan and from other countries including China, Sri Lanka and at least a dozen Muslim nations. (First Posted @ 13:30 PST Updated @ 18:14 PST)
- DAWN - Latest Stories; March 04, 2008
 
D

dyroqusavy

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 25, 2022
7
-1
1
Country
Bolivia, Plurinational State Of
Location
Maldives
@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

youthia.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png



@prokion
@EvoluXon
@Brainsucker
@xitap
@Nothing
@Rahil Ahmed
@ThisUser
@mangochutney
@migflug
@Akasa
@Lava820
@Black Tornado
@S10
@Shafsins
@T4Tango
@ahaider97
@IbnAbdullah
@Maira La
@Jazzbot
@Olympus81
@AdeelMian
@MAB
@dani92
@Cookie Monster
@IceCold
@sanel1412
@airwolf137
@retaxis
@nufix
@GOAT
@James David
@RescueRanger
@ChinaToday
@The SC
@Khan_21
@Savak
@LakeHawk180
@Yaoudelizard
@Green disc
@Song Hong
@Black_cats
@itsanufy
@Riddick
@mughaljee
@the_messenger
@Hassan Imtiaz
@ZeGerman
@313ghazi
@Arsenal Caan
@Death Adder
@MH.Yang
@Olympus81
@AZ1
@SecularNationalist
@Chopchop
@SD 10
@QWECXZ
@IbnAbdullah
@airwolf137
@Enigma SIG
@A.P. Richelieu
@mmkextreme_1
@313ghazi
@srshkmr
@JamD
@zartosht
@crankthatskunk
@PakSarZameen47
@firohot4321
@kingQamaR
@ThisUser
@ezerdi2
@migflug
@deliva125
@Hack-Hook
@patero
@AmiEktaKharapChele
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@meghdut
@The Saffron Sikh
@IceCold
@Dr. Strangelove
@Black Tornado
@RescueRanger
@zeeshan_1998
@rainbowrascal
@tower9
@sammuel
@Aamir Hussain
@Black Bird
@ahaider97
@Shah_Deu
@Acetic Acid
@Protest_again
@Abid123
@Akasa
@Tom-tom
@mulj

@sebux
@Dexon
@jauk
@moweike
@Bilal.
@Abid123
@mudas777
@hembo
@time pass
@ThisUser
@Riddick
@AZ1
@Surendar maddy
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@zeeshan_1998
@AZMwi
@hamza gareeb
@Dawkicrystal
@furkan123
@Steppe Wolff
@Eskander
@kankan326
@Evil Flare
@Deino
@Usman.87
@mypop
@Foinikas
@SoulSpokesman
@ARMalik
@Enigma SIG
@mb444
@mohd497
@Menace2Society
@RangeMaster
@tiryqopowa
@IceCold
@Hephaestus
@tman786
@vibamor
@8888888888888
@Waqas
@Riea
@aryobarzan
@Aslan1071
@mig232
@rambro
@aanshu001
@QWECXZ
@Shafsins
@huqeqyzi

@Strife
@ahaider97
@Raj-Hindustani
@Great Janjua
@SoulSpokesman
@airwolf137
@Straightalk
@rashid.sarwar
@shi12jun
@LakeHawk180
@Sainthood 101
@chinasun
@Riddick
@Song Hong
@yex
@Kharral
@Shehryar Ashraf
@sdfsdfdsf
@IceCold
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Ihsan khan 66
@Ssan
@Sudarshan
@Mav3rick
@BON PLAN
@Khan Sahab
@mulj
@Rafael
@MyNameAintJeff
@Abid123
@A.P. Richelieu
@UKBengali
@Deino
@Hephaestus
@Dustom9
@hembo
@Strike!
@ziaulislam
@Skull and Bones
@mili
@patero
@ACE OF HEARTS
@sdfsdfdsf
@sdfsdfdsf
@BoggedDown
@PakAlp
@Solidify
@Bilal.
@Da baller
@SecularNationalist
@lchsod1975
@Red nucleus
@Luosifen
@Skull and Bones
@TheImmortal
@Goenitz
@yugocrosrb95
@koolio
@Leonardo
@Kharral
@AZ1
@925boy
@Abu Mohammed
@Ghostkiller
@Black_cats
@Ali_Baba
@Tai Hai Chen
@Green disc
@Zowais
@Foinikas
@MH.Yang
@Asimzranger
@General Dong

@siegecrossbow
@Tai Hai Chen
@Leonardo
@rAli
@QWECXZ
@Daghalodi
@IblinI
@leuitenentcolonel
@BigMelatonin
@JunaidP
@Strike!
@Skull and Bones
@Ghostkiller
@Hakwa Nadro
@ghazi52
@ChinaToday
@Bilal.
@Shorisrip
@NiuBiDaRen
@NaqsheYaar
@BoggedDown
@shujaullahkhan
@925boy
@spectregunship
@AZ1
@fna
@Foinikas

@shujaullahkhan
@ghazi52
@AZ1
@JunaidP
@BigMelatonin
@QWECXZ
@fna
@Foinikas
@925boy
@Bilal.
@BoggedDown
@HttpError
@Acetic Acid
@Goenitz
@Skull and Bones
@ChinaToday
@KaiserX
@Hakwa Nadro
@SaadH
@General Dong
@TheUsualSuspect
@TeaAddict2
@Super Falcon
@Deino
@merzifonlu
@AgnosticIndian
@Sainthood 101
@joker87
@The SC
@Solidify
@rAli
@emir nissan gtr
@Steppe Wolff
@Luosifen
@Tamiyah

@Fight 0f Falcon
@AZ1
@Darth Vader
@Goenitz
@Mehdipersian
@Elvin
@Norwegian
@Bilal.
@Basel
@Dr. Strangelove
@Deino
@kingQamaR
@khail007
@Sainthood 101
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@bluesky
@deliva125
@dani191
@TheImmortal
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@Asimzranger
@Raghfarm007
@0000000000000000000000000
@Friday
@UKBengali
@tman786
@Tom-tom
@Mustang-87
@Cookie Monster
@alphapak
@Edevelop
@AdeelMian
@RiazHaq
@Major Sam
@Shehryar Ashraf
@farhan_9909
@SuperMAG
@koolio
@siegecrossbow
@eagleeye
@beast89
@Aref
@Robin rone
@Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
@Bossman
@QWECXZ
@aymanop1522
@sdfsdfdsf

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23 @313ghazi @B.K.N @Asimzranger

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
@febejamoha
@Shahzad Sultan
@Catalystic
@unrequitted_love_suzy
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Hydration
@Bossman
@Tai Hai Chen
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@Red nucleus
@Sudarshan
@Splurgenxs
@Major Sam
@Sam6536
@aryobarzan
@PakCan
@shanipisces2002
@Enigma SIG
@Foinikas
@QWECXZ
@SMX 3.0
@fna
@DrJekyll
@_NOBODY_
@MH.Yang
@IceCold
@zeeshan_1998
@SirAbdullaz
@hamza gareeb
@Olympus81
@GiantPanda
@the_messenger
@GeraltofRivia
@IMADreamer
@SEOminati
@Indos
@SoulSpokesman
@General Dong
@dani191
@AZMwi
@karachidude86
@ghazi52
@shi12jun
@mangochutney
@Flash_Ninja
@noxizer
@F.O.X
@GreatHanWarrior
@EvoluXon
@sammuel
@RescueRanger
@Path-Finder
@cuduly
@WinterFangs
@Readerdefence
@ESAx
@Sanwal!!
@INS-TRUTH
@WalterWhite
@LakeHawk180
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Reichmarshal
@Sainthood 101
@QWECXZ
@BananaRepublicUK
@koolio
@Tai Hai Chen
@shah_123
@MultaniGuy
@xedefin
@aryobarzan
@Dr. Strangelove
@Revire
@Herstory
@khail007
@jacawu
@hunter_hunted
@Hayreddin
@nope
@bymir
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@foqali
@Beny Karachun
@ashool
@Luosifen
@xuxel
@sammuel
@TSA321
@jamal18
@piqanynoc
@lukel
@MystryMan
@fitpOsitive
@Prince of the Moon
@thesaint
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@dani191
@Norwegian
@PakAlp
@Death Adder
@sdfsdfdsf
@云山万里
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Female suicide bombers: What the state must do to prevent others from following in the KU attacker's footsteps
Replies
9
Views
722
nope
nope
beijingwalker
SEVEN INDIAN TROOPS KILLED IN ACCIDENT NEAR DISPUTED BORDER WITH CHINA
Replies
6
Views
327
mao ze tung
M
H
Pakistan Identifies Peshawar Suicide Bomber and Network, Police Say
Replies
11
Views
840
Titanium100
Titanium100
INDIAPOSITIVE
At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
D
Royal Thai Navy to Buy Seven Hermes 900
Replies
1
Views
744
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom