Suicide bomber kills four at Datta Khel , North Waziristan checkpoint:

Once the armed forces start behaving like servants of the nation and stop raping PTI women and abducting children of supporters, we will all support them in all their operations.



Until then, expect us to laugh at the mess our nation is in.



Tell me about the thousands in jail and many more on the run. Do let me know when the killers of Arshad Shareef are caught and the whereabouts of Imran Riaz Khan is confirmed by our lunber 1 agency.