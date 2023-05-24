What's new

Suicide bomber kills four at Datta Khel , North Waziristan checkpoint:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
95,725
105
153,658
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.

Suicide bomber kills four at Datta Khel , North Waziristan checkpoint:

AFP

2418104316ad975.jpg



PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber killed four people when he detonated a car bomb at a police checkpoint in a marketplace in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said.

Pakistan is grappling with an uptick in militancy since the Taliban returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, although the latest attack has not yet been claimed by any group.

Local police official Rasool Daraz told that two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian were killed when the bomber blew himself up in Liaqat Bazar of the Datta Khel sub-division of North Waziristan.

“The bomber blew up his vehicle while he was being searched at the check post,” he said.

“It seems the bomber wanted to reach another destination but blew himself up after he was stopped by police for a routine search.”

Another five people were wounded in the blast.

A second police official, Tariq Dawar, confirmed the incident and casualties.


www.brecorder.com

Suicide bomber kills four at Pakistan checkpoint: police

PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber killed four people when he detonated a car bomb at a police checkpoint in a marketplace...
www.brecorder.com
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,301
-2
10,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Its so sad, but Pakistanis 250 million of them are all "mute" and "Quiet" with their security forces getting killed and some of them happy as seen on above posts.

Have Pakistanis left supporting the Armed Forces now?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,779
5
141,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AsianLion said:
Its so sad, but Pakistanis 250 million of them are all "mute" and "Quiet" with their security forces getting killed.

Have Pakistanis left supporting the Armed Forces now?
Click to expand...
supporting ? are you ok ? paksitnais now happy to see wardi walas got medicine of terror.

do you never seen how these napak forces killing torturing and jailing innocents ? or you mean life of uniformed terrorists is more important then civilians ?
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
823
-5
1,605
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Once the armed forces start behaving like servants of the nation and stop raping PTI women and abducting children of supporters, we will all support them in all their operations.

Until then, expect us to laugh at the mess our nation is in.

AsianLion said:
Its so sad, but Pakistanis 250 million of them are all "mute" and "Quiet" with their security forces getting killed and some of them happy as seen on above posts.

Have Pakistanis left supporting the Armed Forces now?
Click to expand...

Tell me about the thousands in jail and many more on the run. Do let me know when the killers of Arshad Shareef are caught and the whereabouts of Imran Riaz Khan is confirmed by our lunber 1 agency.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,301
-2
10,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
tman786 said:
Once the armed forces start behaving like servants of the nation and stop raping PTI women and abducting children of supporters, we will all support them in all their operations.

Until then, expect us to laugh at the mess our nation is in.

Tell me about the thousands in jail and many more on the run. Do let me know when the killers of Arshad Shareef are caught and the whereabouts of Imran Riaz Khan is confirmed by our lunber 1 agency.
Click to expand...

Firstly there is no actual evidence of any rape of any PTI women, yes violent capture, mistreatment, hunger, psychological torture are what you get when revolting against the state, stop burning the government and military buildings.
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,933
3
5,522
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
happiness and enjoyment
Click to expand...
There is no point obtaining sin for such acts. Best thing to do, if you are conflicted due to politics, is not to comment or voice your opinion. At the end of the day, those soldiers, policemen and the civilians (especially the civilians) did not have anything to do with what the establishment is doing.

As Imran Khan said, don't hate the army. There is a difference between the army and the establishment.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2015
3,594
0
3,696
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
AsianLion said:
Firstly there is no actual evidence of any rape of any PTI women, yes violent capture, mistreatment, hunger, psychological torture are what you get when revolting against the state, stop burning the government and military buildings.
Click to expand...
Evidence is sitting on illegal army chiefs desk given to him by MI that this was PDM and some Army personals that did the burning...
Torture and Rape has been taken place for over and year,so stop talking from your ***...
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
20,989
-18
25,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AsianLion said:
Its so sad, but Pakistanis 250 million of them are all "mute" and "Quiet" with their security forces getting killed and some of them happy as seen on above posts.

Have Pakistanis left supporting the Armed Forces now?
Click to expand...
Well I support those kn the borders...those fighting Pakistanis and taking their haq they can go jump
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Security Forces killed 6 terrorists in N Waziristan , KP , Pakistan - March 2023 .
Replies
6
Views
572
Ali_14
A
ghazi52
Two soldiers, one child martyred in North, South Waziristan attacks
Replies
3
Views
488
KaiserX
K
INDIAPOSITIVE
Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
ghazi52
‘Mastermind, handler’ of Peshawar mosque attack traced; TTP faction involved in blast:
Replies
3
Views
388
Ali_14
A
Pakistan Ka Beta
4 Terrorists killed by SF's in an Operation ( 1st Operation of 13th July ) in N Waziristan | July 2022 .
Replies
14
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom