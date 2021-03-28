Suicide bomb hits Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia, at least 20 wounded

Vanguard One said: And Muslims say there is Islamophobia when Muslims continue to do things like this. Click to expand...

organized

galatic scale

Oh f*ck off...you dont post threads aboutChristian invasions and killings of Muslims in. You dont open threads when Christian fighter pilots drop bombs on weddings and kill hundreds of innocent children, women, old men etc on regular basis. Where were your threads on barbaric practice of 'double-tap' bomb strikes where Americans would deliberately strike Muslim first responders after US first bombing run...But a random nutjob does something---you come along to water-down the Muslim hate prevalent in large swaths of globe (Europe, India etc) and belittle Islamophobia.Keep on your fake crying somewhere else and stop blaming Muslims for the mess your neocons created.