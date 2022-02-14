What's new

Suicide Attacker Dispatched By Pak Army

Suicide attacker killed in Dossali, North Waziristan District​

PAKISTAN
By Ali Kamran Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:17 Pm 10 0
Suicide attacker killed in Dossali, North Waziristan District
A terrorist made a suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in Dossali, North Waziristan District by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A press release by the Pakistan armed forces media wing said that Pakistan Army troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist.
Resultantly, the terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist was identified as Sharif; remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
WhatsApp-Image-2022-02-14-at-19.11.28-2.jpeg


Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
 

