Suicide Attacker Dispatched By Pak Army

Suicide attacker killed in Dossali, North Waziristan DistrictPAKISTAN
By Ali Kamran Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:17 Pm 10 0
A terrorist made a suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in Dossali, North Waziristan District by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
A press release by the Pakistan armed forces media wing said that Pakistan Army troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist.
Resultantly, the terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist was identified as Sharif; remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.