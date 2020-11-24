Suicidal Attack on CTD Police Station in Lahore THWARTED

Suicide attack on CTD Police Station Lahore has been thwarted (stopped). The suicide bomber is killed. Suicide jacket, hand grenades, pistol & ammunition recovered.Details:Early morning at 5:30 am today (24 November 2020), a person tried to enter CTD Police Station, Burki Road, Lahore. Security official deployed in check post tower asked him to tell his name. The terrorist immediately opened fire at the CTD security official with a pistol but the bullets missed the CTD official. The CTD security official retaliated to stop the terrorist. Resultantly, the attacker died on the spot.When his body was searched, a suicide jacket was found on it. 02 hand grenades along with the pistol were also found. BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) was called on the spot. Area has been cordoned off. A search operation has been launched to find his handler.It is now clear that he was a suicide bomber who would have blown himself in the Police Station if not stopped immediately. His identity is being ascertained. The CTD security official has shown a great act of bravery and stopped the attack.