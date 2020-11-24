What's new

Suicidal Attack on CTD Police Station in Lahore THWARTED

PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

Suicide attack on CTD Police Station Lahore has been thwarted (stopped). The suicide bomber is killed. Suicide jacket, hand grenades, pistol & ammunition recovered.

Details:
Early morning at 5:30 am today (24 November 2020), a person tried to enter CTD Police Station, Burki Road, Lahore. Security official deployed in check post tower asked him to tell his name. The terrorist immediately opened fire at the CTD security official with a pistol but the bullets missed the CTD official. The CTD security official retaliated to stop the terrorist. Resultantly, the attacker died on the spot.

When his body was searched, a suicide jacket was found on it. 02 hand grenades along with the pistol were also found. BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) was called on the spot. Area has been cordoned off. A search operation has been launched to find his handler.

It is now clear that he was a suicide bomber who would have blown himself in the Police Station if not stopped immediately. His identity is being ascertained. The CTD security official has shown a great act of bravery and stopped the attack.

1606199814663.png

1606199886504.png
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

as it was foretold that india and its terrorist offspring are going to start another terrorist war. on que here it is. welldone for stopping the kunt dead in its tracks.
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

Security officials foil terrorism bid in Lahore; kill ‘suicide bomber’
Yar Muhammad On Nov 24, 2020


LAHORE: Security officials have foiled a major terrorism bid in Lahore by killing a suspected suicide bomber outside a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

A terrorist attacked a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road on Tuesday morning, however, he was killed in retaliation by security officials.

According to CTD, the attacker opened fire on the security forces at the police station after being called to identify himself. The unidentified terrorist was later killed in response fire by the security officials.
The CTD officials said that a suicide vest, two hand grenades and weapon were recovered from his possession. The security forces started a search operation after cordoning off the area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also arrived.

The alleged terrorist wanted to carry out a suicide attack on the police station, however, timely action by the security officials foiled his plan, the CTD officials said.

Earlier on Monday, security forces had busted a major terror module, killing two terrorists during a raid in Bajaur, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
According to details provided by the ISPR, the security forces while acting on a tip-off raided a hideout in Bajaur to bust a major terror module besides killing two wanted terrorists namely Zubair and Aziz ur Rehman.

“Those killed during the operation were involved in attacks on law enforcement personnel, government officials and other terror acts in Bajaur and Karachi,” the army’s media wing said.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were receiving instructions for attacks on Pakistan soil from RAW-sponsored elements in the neighbouring war-torn country.

“One of the slain terrorists, Zubair was an operational commander of the terror outfit in Bajaur while the wife of another terrorist Azizur Rehman, was looking after the ladies wing of the terror module in Karachi,” the media wing said adding that the wife was arrested recently and handed over to police.
It is pertinent to mention here that security forces have carried out successful raids recently to neutralize terror elements in parts of the country.

Security officials foil terrorism bid in Lahore; kill 'suicide bomber'

Security officials have foiled a major terrorism bid in Lahore by killing a suspected suicide bomber outside a CTD police station at Barki Road.
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

PanzerKiel said:
Any idea what was the age of this guy?
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

PanzerKiel said:
nice!...

india sponored terrorism needs to stop
 
F86 Saber

F86 Saber

Goes on to show that capabilities of these leftover sleeper cells are now limited and they do not have the ability to carry out anything big. Poor guy was carrying a roughed up Norinco TT, maybe the reason why he missed.
It is also possible that this was a diversion and they want our security apparatus to feel that they have neutralized the threat only to carry out something bigger somewhere else.
 
