Suggestions for a new car

So guys, last Friday my wife hit a chunky deer with my car and my Insurance company instead of fixing the car are now writing it off, they told me its totaled and they towed my car today, Now I am waiting for them to Pay of my finance company to get paid with whatever is left of it I will get. So now basically I am back in market to buy a car so I would like to get some suggestions ? the car my wife wrecked was 2014 Honda Accord, which was a nice car to drive, decent options and good on gas and I was thinking of finding another accord but I want to see if I can get some other car, I am not a fan of sedan nor SUV's but I do like cross-overs, anyone here drive any cross-overs ? or any other you want to recommend me? my last car was around 15,000$ this time I am thinking to put around 20,000-25,000$, I hope its decent amount to get a decent long term car.