Suggestions for a new car

Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
So guys, last Friday my wife hit a chunky deer with my car and my Insurance company instead of fixing the car are now writing it off, they told me its totaled and they towed my car today, Now I am waiting for them to Pay of my finance company to get paid with whatever is left of it I will get. So now basically I am back in market to buy a car so I would like to get some suggestions ? the car my wife wrecked was 2014 Honda Accord, which was a nice car to drive, decent options and good on gas and I was thinking of finding another accord but I want to see if I can get some other car, I am not a fan of sedan nor SUV's but I do like cross-overs, anyone here drive any cross-overs ? or any other you want to recommend me? my last car was around 15,000$ this time I am thinking to put around 20,000-25,000$, I hope its decent amount to get a decent long term car.

@SQ8 @Hamartia Antidote @VCheng @GumNaam @PakFactor @ziaulislam @Myth_buster_1 @waz @HRK @MastanKhan @gambit @F-22Raptor @cloud4000 @LeGenD
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
get an electric car, I was nervous when I got the chevy volt but ever since I got it, HAVEN'T HAD TO BUY A SINGLE DROP OFF GASOLINE! 😁
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
In USA, what i have done for cars i bought..
Used car with completely paying off..

Better buy 3-4 years old camry/accord..used cars are suddenly expensive these days so wont be a bad idea to finanace a new one from dealer (or 1 year older edition)

On perosnal note some luxury american cars can be picked up at steep discount (buik/gm) if they are few years old but reliability comes into play

I would stay away from BMW/Audi they are notorious unreliable/high maintence
Highlander seems to be the best option i guess
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
I have short listed a couple, Honda HR-V cross-over , Chevy Trax and Audi but I am skeptical about Audi as its high maintenance cost and low gas mileage, I am not gonna lie here but I am also looking for looks and options it comes with, my last accord was base model but as it was my first car in USA I just wanted to get in the market with it, and now this unfortunate accident happen and it change my plans.

I heard some good reviews about Infinity and Nissan, they seems reliable and good on gas as well.
Actually i am just like you right now, very unsure about the electric cars.
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

Mar 17, 2008
Honda crv or hrc
Mazda cx3 or 5 are really good option.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Privately-owned personal transport cars are obsolete. Use taxis or public buses.

RIP to the deer.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
LeGenD

LeGenD

Aug 28, 2006
Thanks for tagging me. I hope your wife is in good health/uninjured.

If your budget allows then Tesla Model 3. It offers excellent safety features; spacious interior; very high degree of automation (assistance), freedom from gasoline, and better performance than many cars in markets.

If not then take a look at following options:

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid (Compact)

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid | Hyundai USA

See all the available features of the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid and start creating the perfect 2021 Ioniq Hybrid for you at HyundaiUSA.com.
www.hyundaiusa.com www.hyundaiusa.com

Mazda Mazada6 (Midsize)

www.mazdausa.com

2021 Mazda 6 Turbocharged Sports Sedan – Mid Size Cars | Mazda USA

The 2021 Mazda 6 Sports Sedan. Power that makes a signature statement. Born from the hands of craftsmen with a available with a 2.5T turbocharged engine.
www.mazdausa.com

Otherwise, take your time to check following list.

 
Moon

Moon

Oct 27, 2014
I'd recommend the Kia Sportage, you could probably find a very good model, second hand in a much lower price than you've quoted. Plenty of interior space, just make sure it was recalled and had it's brake lines fixed (Several KIA models had that manufacturing fault). Or the Honda Pilot, a very reliable car. Or the 4Runner of you want an older model (personal favourite). It's a pity America didn't get the Fortuner, would've sold like a hotcake there.
Crossovers have their ups and downs, they're good for city driving, but if you have long drives and stay in highways most of the time, you're better off with a sedan.

Crossovers are gaining popularity in Pakistan, because of poor roads (at least Karachi) and they're basically a SUV for cheap (higher ride height, AWD etc...).

And if you want to stick with sedans, get an Avalon, Camry or another Accord. Wouldn't recommend Nissan right now. Nor the German vehicles.

(Also, try and see if you can get your hands on a second hand Lexus SUV or Cross over, they're worth every penny.)
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Consider a Lexus. Japanese reliability but the build quality/extras are top end.

Personally I'm a BMW man but I live in the UK so don't understand your car market.
 
