Suggestion regarding a Gun...

So guys, Firsts of all I am against guns, specially Automatic rifles but recently the city I am working had a shooting that result in one dead and couple injured, my Wife has been trying to get my birthday present so I thought maybe I should buy a Pistol and take classes to how to safely handle a gun? The thing is that I have no idea about guns except that Pistols or handguns usually take 9mm bullets. I don't want to build an arsenal or automatic guns, I just want to get my fear of guns out of me because here you need a gun to protect yourself from muggers, gangs or druggies. My wife think its necessary that one of us know how to handle a gun maturely and my wife don't want it so that has to be me, I just want to know if this would be a good idea and if yes, then Which gun I should go for ? Please don't suggest Automatic rifles, shotguns or hunting rifles , Ak's or snipers , I am only looking for a handgun.