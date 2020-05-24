What's new

Suggestion regarding a Gun...

Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,908
0
4,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So guys, Firsts of all I am against guns, specially Automatic rifles but recently the city I am working had a shooting that result in one dead and couple injured, my Wife has been trying to get my birthday present so I thought maybe I should buy a Pistol and take classes to how to safely handle a gun? The thing is that I have no idea about guns except that Pistols or handguns usually take 9mm bullets. I don't want to build an arsenal or automatic guns, I just want to get my fear of guns out of me because here you need a gun to protect yourself from muggers, gangs or druggies. My wife think its necessary that one of us know how to handle a gun maturely and my wife don't want it so that has to be me, I just want to know if this would be a good idea and if yes, then Which gun I should go for ? Please don't suggest Automatic rifles, shotguns or hunting rifles , Ak's or snipers , I am only looking for a handgun.

@SQ8 @VCheng @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @Meengla @Oldman1 @FuturePAF @PanzerKiel @The Eagle @MastanKhan
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,573
42
27,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
So guys, Firsts of all I am against guns, specially Automatic rifles but recently the city I am working had a shooting that result in one dead and couple injured, my Wife has been trying to get my birthday present so I thought maybe I should buy a Pistol and take classes to how to safely handle a gun? The thing is that I have no idea about guns except that Pistols or handguns usually take 9mm bullets. I don't want to build an arsenal or automatic guns, I just want to get my fear of guns out of me because here you need a gun to protect yourself from muggers, gangs or druggies. My wife think its necessary that one of us know how to handle a gun maturely and my wife don't want it so that has to be me, I just want to know if this would be a good idea and if yes, then Which gun I should go for ? Please don't suggest Automatic rifles, shotguns or hunting rifles , Ak's or snipers , I am only looking for a handgun.

@SQ8 @VCheng @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @Meengla @Oldman1 @FuturePAF @PanzerKiel @The Eagle @MastanKhan
Click to expand...
www.personaldefenseworld.com

410 Bore Revolvers: 5 Top-Notch 'Pocket Shotguns'

Although these guns are not technically shotguns, and many won’t fit into your pocket, .410 bore revolvers can still be an impressive tool.
www.personaldefenseworld.com www.personaldefenseworld.com
Maarkhoor said:
www.personaldefenseworld.com

410 Bore Revolvers: 5 Top-Notch 'Pocket Shotguns'

Although these guns are not technically shotguns, and many won’t fit into your pocket, .410 bore revolvers can still be an impressive tool.
www.personaldefenseworld.com www.personaldefenseworld.com
Click to expand...
en.wikipedia.org

Taurus Judge - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,439
40
21,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Americans on this forum are your best bet.

Alternatively just go into a local gunstore.

Or book a day at a gun range, try different ones out.

Do you want to carry on your person or just keep in the house or the car?
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,908
0
4,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
313ghazi said:
The Americans on this forum are your best bet.

Alternatively just go into a local gunstore.

Or book a day at a gun range, try different ones out.

Do you want to carry on your person or just keep in the house or the car?
Click to expand...
I am not going to carry, Its only for getting familiar with guns, tackle my fear and make sure whenever we have our own place we can scare the robbers or thieves, I don't want to have rifles or have any interest in hunting animals as well.
Sainthood 101 said:
Why not?
Ask your employer for a parking space- if they allow it
You're all set
Click to expand...
1639991607978.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
The Story of Germany's Most Terrifying Tank Ace
Replies
3
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
Zarvan
Featured U.S. Navy’s Zumwalt-Class Destroyers Enter The 2020s
2
Replies
21
Views
3K
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Bengal71
Citizens Take Up Arms to Resist Myanmar’s Military Regime
Replies
7
Views
488
Paul2
P
Metal 0-1
Upgrading Pakistan’s Special Operations Forces in a cost effective way.
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
225
Views
18K
Zarvan
Zarvan
Feng Leng
America Is Headed to a Showdown Over Taiwan, and China Might Win
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
128
Views
7K
sinait
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom