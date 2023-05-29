Suggestion for nice dramas to watch - No Saas and bahu please

Hi Folks,Greetings,I typically watch dramas and motion pictures with engaging plotlines. I enjoy watching dramas, action, and science fiction films.Just started watching dramas of the soft romantic variety; our daily business dramas are terrible and have hundreds of episodes.I can't tolerate watching if there are hundreds of episodes, so I typically watch for 30 minutes to a maximum of 120 episodes or for 45 minutes to 30 or 40 episodes.I've seen a few Turkish, American, Chinese, and other international dramas with English dubbing or subtitles.Example:Cute Programmer - chineseThe Love You Give Me - chineseI watched all three dramas over the course of the last ten days, and it was pleasant. It was my first time watching Chinese dramas. Could you recommend any?