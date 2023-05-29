Suggestion for nice dramas to watch - No Saas and bahu please

Raj-Hindustani
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 4, 2019
- 4,431
- -39
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hi Folks,
Greetings,
I typically watch dramas and motion pictures with engaging plotlines. I enjoy watching dramas, action, and science fiction films.Just started watching dramas of the soft romantic variety; our daily business dramas are terrible and have hundreds of episodes.
I can't tolerate watching if there are hundreds of episodes, so I typically watch for 30 minutes to a maximum of 120 episodes or for 45 minutes to 30 or 40 episodes.
I've seen a few Turkish, American, Chinese, and other international dramas with English dubbing or subtitles.
Example:
Cute Programmer - chinese
The Love You Give Me - chinese
Once We Get Married - chinese
Aşk Laftan Anlamaz - Turkish
Full Moon - Turkish
Etc...
Could you please suggest if you come across and having a good storyline?
@beijingwalker -
I watched all three dramas over the course of the last ten days, and it was pleasant. It was my first time watching Chinese dramas. Could you recommend any?
Greetings,
I typically watch dramas and motion pictures with engaging plotlines. I enjoy watching dramas, action, and science fiction films.Just started watching dramas of the soft romantic variety; our daily business dramas are terrible and have hundreds of episodes.
I can't tolerate watching if there are hundreds of episodes, so I typically watch for 30 minutes to a maximum of 120 episodes or for 45 minutes to 30 or 40 episodes.
I've seen a few Turkish, American, Chinese, and other international dramas with English dubbing or subtitles.
Example:
Cute Programmer - chinese
The Love You Give Me - chinese
Once We Get Married - chinese
Aşk Laftan Anlamaz - Turkish
Full Moon - Turkish
Etc...
Could you please suggest if you come across and having a good storyline?
@beijingwalker -
I watched all three dramas over the course of the last ten days, and it was pleasant. It was my first time watching Chinese dramas. Could you recommend any?