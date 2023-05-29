What's new

Suggestion for nice dramas to watch - No Saas and bahu please

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,431
-39
3,081
Country
India
Location
India
Hi Folks,

Greetings,

I typically watch dramas and motion pictures with engaging plotlines. I enjoy watching dramas, action, and science fiction films.Just started watching dramas of the soft romantic variety; our daily business dramas are terrible and have hundreds of episodes.

I can't tolerate watching if there are hundreds of episodes, so I typically watch for 30 minutes to a maximum of 120 episodes or for 45 minutes to 30 or 40 episodes.

I've seen a few Turkish, American, Chinese, and other international dramas with English dubbing or subtitles.

Example:
Cute Programmer - chinese
The Love You Give Me - chinese
Once We Get Married - chinese
Aşk Laftan Anlamaz - Turkish
Full Moon - Turkish
Etc...
Could you please suggest if you come across and having a good storyline?

@beijingwalker -
I watched all three dramas over the course of the last ten days, and it was pleasant. It was my first time watching Chinese dramas. Could you recommend any?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,513
-53
99,257
Country
China
Location
China
Raj-Hindustani said:
Hi Folks,

Greetings,

I typically watch dramas and motion pictures with engaging plotlines. I enjoy watching dramas, action, and science fiction films.Just started watching dramas of the soft romantic variety; our daily business dramas are terrible and have hundreds of episodes.

I can't tolerate watching if there are hundreds of episodes, so I typically watch for 30 minutes to a maximum of 120 episodes or for 45 minutes to 30 or 40 episodes.

I've seen a few Turkish, American, Chinese, and other international dramas with English dubbing or subtitles.

Example:
Cute Programmer - chinese
The Love You Give Me - chinese
Once We Get Married - chinese
Aşk Laftan Anlamaz - Turkish
Full Moon - Turkish
Etc...
Could you please suggest if you come across and having a good storyline?

@beijingwalker -
I watched all three dramas over the course of the last ten days, and it was pleasant. It was my first time watching Chinese dramas. Could you recommend any?
Click to expand...
Sometimes I watch a couple of episodes of different dramas, rarely stick to one from begin to end. haven't seen a good one for a long time.
 
F

Faizi Shooter

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 10, 2023
6
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I'm not really into K-dramas but there's one I started watching recently, its called Signal.
Two detectives from different decades are somehow able to communicate. So they start solving cases.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,431
-39
3,081
Country
India
Location
India
Faizi Shooter said:
I'm not really into K-dramas but there's one I started watching recently, its called Signal.
Two detectives from different decades are somehow able to communicate. So they start solving cases.
Click to expand...

Even I never watched Korean dramas before.

Few western nations are likewise good... merely seeking for good dramas... In the absence of crime, murder, SAAS bahu, etc. purely boy-girl relationship tales.

NagaBaba said:
Click to expand...
Actually, EKTA Kapoor killed our drama industry by running hundreds of episodes.... Thank GOD, the film industry has survived.
 
Last edited:
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
629
0
847
Country
India
Location
India
A few of my favourites:

English: Breaking Bad, Better call Saul, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things

Korean: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Squid Game

Hindi: Panchayat
 
GodToons

GodToons

FULL MEMBER
Feb 20, 2015
1,410
-6
1,023
Country
India
Location
India
List of Drama in no specific order
1. Special Ops
2. Suits
3. Night Manager
4. Fuber
5. Alice in Wonderland
6. Breaking Bad
7. Better call Saul
8. Stanger Things
9. Chemistry
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,431
-39
3,081
Country
India
Location
India
Paitoo said:
Buy a subscription for Ullu and share the login credentials here on the forum for common good.
Click to expand...

Not A-Grade rated movies or dramas, bro

MAX Dramas now frequently feature kissing sequences in the majority of nations i.e. Chinese, turkey, Korea, etc. Still, the kissing scene has not been adopted by Indian daily shop family dramas. I thank God.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Review: Sinf-e-Aahan may just have ended my Pakistani drama hating days
2
Replies
19
Views
3K
peagle
peagle
terry5
Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan. We’d be flattered if it weren’t so nasty Fatima Bhutto
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
K_Bin_W
K
Bilal9
With Zee5 gone - how feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry?
Replies
5
Views
446
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
Beijing Winter Olympics attract almost 600 million Chinese and 100 million American viewers in one week, making it the most-watched Winter Games Ever
Replies
0
Views
437
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
You need to know what's going on for EVs in China and how crazy it is
Replies
2
Views
363
silverox
silverox

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom