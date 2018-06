To all seniors and people have a say in country politics..



I have an idea about enabling voting for overseas pakistanis.



I have feeling that overseas Pakistani have immense concern about Pakistan and often they are well above the common pakistani awareness level.



A solution to this could be having separate seats representing overseas pakistani in national an provinciaal assemblies. a special seat could be added for overseas pakistani people taking them equivalent to a virual constituency(ies).



This way their opinion will not be lost amon the rush of common voters and they will also feel the excitement of elections plus their selected candidates could serve to ensure their rights in the country?



Humble Regards,

