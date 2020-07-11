What's new

Suggested duties for Indian members of this forum

Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
24,079
140
39,863
Country
India
Location
India
I hope we can reach some agreement on a common code of conduct for those Indian members who don't wish to be trolls spoiling things for everyone on every thread.

MODERATOR EDIT ON REQUEST OF OP
Code of Conduct (As of 28th July 2020)
Following Code of Conduct have been finalized and agreed upon by the signatories.
  1. We will not abuse another member’s religion.
  2. We will not use unprintable language, referring to somebody’s post, to the person making the post, to the person’s views.
  3. We will not use abusive common labels for other Indian members such as
    1. Sanghi
    2. Bhakt
    3. Sickular
    4. Libtard
    5. Jihadi (for Muslims)
  4. We will not abuse women, the LGBT community or the mentally and physically handicapped.
  5. We will refrain from hostile remarks about people from different regions of India or from other countries.
  6. We will not quote from any publication or from electronic media without citing the source. We will give preference to published books, peer-reviewed articles or research papers from reputable think-tanks when originating a thread
  7. We will not question a member’s nationality without reasonable cause and without evidence greater than our personal suspicion.
In addition, it is suggested that members following the code avoid the following patterns of behaviour.
  1. We will not celebrate the death of another human being, even those who are killed by Indian security forces in the course of violent armed protests against the Indian state;
    1. It may be less abrasive to note the incident without adjectives or coloration of any kind.
  2. We will not celebrate any apparent success in war or armed conflict by India over any other, until the matter is concluded.
    1. On conclusion, we will try to use facts published by reliable print or electronic media.
    2. We will list unreliable sources from any reasonable point of view, and members will be requested not to cite these unreliable sources.
    3. We will respond to contrary claims by a simple statement of fact, and by mentioning that the matter is still in dispute.
  3. We will not report assumed superiority of Indian forces over others without evidence.
    1. The stronger the statement claiming superiority, the stronger ought to be the evidence and its sources.
  4. We will not respond to provocation by another member, Indian or other.
    1. The provocation will be reported to the Moderators using the report button immediately.
    2. In case of grave provocation, a common effort will be made to bring it to the immediate notice of the Moderators.
  5. We will not enter into arguments about the wars and armed conflicts between India and any other country without sufficient information on the subject, and will ask other Indian members for factual support wherever necessary.
Signatories (As of 28th July 2020):
  1. @Nilgiri
  2. @sms
  3. @The BrOkEn HeArT
  4. @jamahir
  5. @meghdut
  6. @KhanBaba2
  7. @Krptonite
  8. @The_Showstopper
  9. @jbgt90
  10. @Mad Scientist 2.0
  11. @xeuss
  12. @Dustom999
  13. @Syama Ayas
  14. @Joe Shearer
  15. @Shantanu_Left
 
Last edited by a moderator:
M

mig25

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2019
238
-1
254
Country
India
Location
India
The first code I propose is not to login or lurk everyday. Works very well in curbing your natural instinct to reply to a troll insulting your belief or country.
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

FULL MEMBER
Apr 23, 2020
2,020
4
3,193
Country
India
Location
Singapore
mig25 said:
The first code I propose is not to login or lurk everyday. Works very well in curbing your natural instinct to reply to a troll insulting your belief or country.
Click to expand...
That's not a code but an acceptable practice. Sure the golden rule is very simple: if you have nothing interesting to contribute on a thread, don't say anything. Just keep lurking, and voting thanks if you feel so. That doesn't hurt anyone

Here are my 3 suggestions for the code:

1) No religious abuse: We should not make any Islamophobic or Hinduphobic remarks. The following topics cross the line for Muslim posters: any adverse remarks on Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and Islamic rituals such as Azaan prayer or Qurbani. For Hindu posters, the sensitive issues are cow slaughter, remarks related to cow urine consumption (I have made that myself many times but volunteering to stop now). Surely other Hindu posters can let us know what remarks they find truly offensive.
2) No profanity: sure you can use the "f's" and "b's" rarely, and when it's in context. But not to express your anger or displeasure. And I'm one user that has used profanity many times. If I can desist, so can you. o_O
3) Being hospitable and friendly to Pakistani posters: we are on their forum. It's a really sad thing that there's not a single Indian forum where we can have a democracy of opinions. We should be friendly to all Pakistani posters, not question their country's existence, not remind them frequently of 1971 war. It's not too much to ask. If any Pakistani posters are being very hostile, you can report them to the mod's, block/ignore them, or simply choose not to reply them.

Of course there can be more points. Suggestions welcome.
 
dharmi

dharmi

BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
954
-1
562
Country
India
Location
India
I just seem to keep getting arbitrarily banned for making jokes, don't even get a "don't troll again" warning or anything. :undecided:
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,115
-2
4,031
Country
India
Location
United States
Avoid trolls and don't be a troll. Respond professionally and be courteous. Use arguments to defend your position. Also, avoid religion. In fact, all threads on religion should be banned from PDF. It's just too inflammatory.
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

FULL MEMBER
Apr 23, 2020
2,020
4
3,193
Country
India
Location
Singapore
Imran Khan said:
stop posting indian media its a joke now
Click to expand...
We can definitely have something along the lines of post NEUTRAL sources where possible. Here is a list of neutral sources according to me (not Wikipedia):
1) BBC
2) CNN
3) Guardian (UK)
4) Straits Times (Singapore)
5) Independent (UK)
6) USA Today
7) Washington Post
8) Reuters
9) Associated Press
10) Agence France Presse
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,603
43
25,852
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mig25 said:
The first code I propose is not to login or lurk everyday. Works very well in curbing your natural instinct to reply to a troll insulting your belief or country.
Click to expand...
How can you make understand Sanghi kids who came here just to destroy Pakistan / Islam though virtually.
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

FULL MEMBER
Apr 23, 2020
2,020
4
3,193
Country
India
Location
Singapore
4. No Personal attacks/off-topic posts: Another point which can be no. 4 is do not derail any threads with inflammatory, off-topic posts, and also desist from Personal attacks. Do not question any user's country of origin or loyalty on the Internet.,
 
dharmi

dharmi

BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
954
-1
562
Country
India
Location
India
Shantanu_Left said:
Here is a list of neutral sources according to me (not Wikipedia):
1) BBC
2) CNN
3) Guardian (UK)
4) Straits Times (Singapore)
5) Independent (UK)
6) USA Today
7) Washington Post
8) Reuters
9) Associated Press
10) Agence France Presse
Click to expand...
LOL

those lean pretty heavily to the left, some neo-liberal at times but full of SJW lefty fanatic rhetoric other times.

why do you want to thought police people, let all sides be heard (and read)

Fox News, Swarajya, Breitbart, Republic TV...

we need to have at least 2 competing narratives, if not more

whats with your authoritarian thinking about filtering news you deem fit for others to consume ?

surprised you left out the failing New York Times
 
dharmi

dharmi

BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
954
-1
562
Country
India
Location
India
Shantanu_Left said:
I did not confirm that point about neutral sources to be included in the code. It's definitely my desire but I understand it will not be agreed by others.

This code is about the behavior of Indian posters on this forum, that's all. It will only apply to Indian posters.
Click to expand...
They're been pretty unfair to me, and I haven't even said, nor so much as ever felt the need to say something inflammatory.. all this in the face of some super nasty stuff.

Almost like we're in the CCP's Chy-Na ! :cheesy:
 
dharmi

dharmi

BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
954
-1
562
Country
India
Location
India
Shantanu_Left said:
That's what. We are developing this code of conduct to ensure all Indian users are treated fairly by other Indian users. It doesn't matter if you are an anti-national Indian like me (lol, I love the word "desh-drohi") or an ultra Modi worshiper.

As long as you keep your end of the deal (no Islamophobic remarks etc.), you should be able to expect civil behavior in return.
Click to expand...
You don't get it.

Here's the story..

It doesn't matter how Indians treat each other here, or how polite and non controversial you are wrt religious stuff etc. They don't like what you said even if it is completely within the terms of service/rules etc.. out you go.

Dunno, feel a bit gagged here even though I never had super nasty stuff to say, and nor am I here to troll.

There's always YouTube to shit talk lol
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

FULL MEMBER
Apr 23, 2020
2,020
4
3,193
Country
India
Location
Singapore
Everyone, please chime in with your inputs. And whether the points we have mentioned so far are something you'd agree with. Let's not take too much time and agree to our common responsibilities. Any concerns you have about other Indian user's behavior on this forum, it's the right time to express it.

@xeuss
@jamahir
@Mad Scientist 2.0
@Secularindian
@IMARV
@scorpionx

Please further tag anyone you feel is a sane poster who doesn't make inflammatory comments. In the beginning, we want no more than 10-15 Indian posters to make the Indian forum civilized. Most part of this code will be applicable to Central/South Asian sub-forum, Indian Defence Forum, and any other threads which are internal to India.

This code is not applicable to non-Indian threads.

Peaceout. Let's build consensus now.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hamartia Antidote Canada effectively killing Huawei 5G access through delays, sources suggest Americas 0
beijingwalker Featured India rejects China's suggestion of 'equidistant disengagement' from Finger area in eastern Ladakh Central & South Asia 55
Austin Powers New Reports Suggest Libyan Warlord Khalifa Haftar Is Working with Mossad Middle East & Africa 22
Aspen Featured Trump may be right about Beirut attack, Lebanese President says intelligence suggest missile or bomb Middle East & Africa 11
Figaro Australian PM says no evidence to suggest TikTok should be banned China & Far East 6
Hamartia Antidote Tesla Singapore Job Listing Suggests Possibility Of Electric Car Maker Setting Up Shop China & Far East 0
fitpOsitive A suggestion for peace in Afghanistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 31
Ammara Saad Need Suggestions about Perfect Gaming Mouse Technology & Science 2
Adnan Shaukat Need suggestion for short service commision entry test prepration for software engr Pakistan Defence & Military Careers 3
beijingwalker Italy’s first coronavirus strains didn’t come from China, study suggests COVID-19 Coronavirus 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top