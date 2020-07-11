Suggested duties for Indian members of this forum

mig25 said: The first code I propose is not to login or lurk everyday. Works very well in curbing your natural instinct to reply to a troll insulting your belief or country. Click to expand...

That's not a code but an acceptable practice. Sure the golden rule is very simple:. Just keep lurking, and voting thanks if you feel so. That doesn't hurt anyoneHere are my 3 suggestions for the code:1): We should not make any Islamophobic or Hinduphobic remarks. The following topics cross the line for Muslim posters: any adverse remarks on Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and Islamic rituals such as Azaan prayer or Qurbani. For Hindu posters, the sensitive issues are cow slaughter, remarks related to cow urine consumption (I have made that myself many times but volunteering to stop now). Surely other Hindu posters can let us know what remarks they find truly offensive.2): sure you can use the "f's" and "b's" rarely, and when it's in context. But not to express your anger or displeasure. And I'm one user that has used profanity many times. If I can desist, so can you.3): we are on their forum. It's a really sad thing that there's not a single Indian forum where we can have a democracy of opinions. We should be friendly to all Pakistani posters, not question their country's existence, not remind them frequently of 1971 war. It's not too much to ask. If any Pakistani posters are being very hostile, you can report them to the mod's, block/ignore them, or simply choose not to reply them.Of course there can be more points. Suggestions welcome.