Suggested duties for Indian members of this forum

I hope we can reach some agreement on a common code of conduct for those Indian members who don't wish to be trolls spoiling things for everyone on every thread.
MODERATOR EDIT ON REQUEST OF OP
Code of Conduct (As of 28th July 2020)
Following Code of Conduct have been finalized and agreed upon by the signatories.
- We will not abuse another member’s religion.
- We will not use unprintable language, referring to somebody’s post, to the person making the post, to the person’s views.
- We will not use abusive common labels for other Indian members such as
- Sanghi
- Bhakt
- Sickular
- Libtard
- Jihadi (for Muslims)
- We will not abuse women, the LGBT community or the mentally and physically handicapped.
- We will refrain from hostile remarks about people from different regions of India or from other countries.
- We will not quote from any publication or from electronic media without citing the source. We will give preference to published books, peer-reviewed articles or research papers from reputable think-tanks when originating a thread
- We will not question a member’s nationality without reasonable cause and without evidence greater than our personal suspicion.
- We will not celebrate the death of another human being, even those who are killed by Indian security forces in the course of violent armed protests against the Indian state;
- It may be less abrasive to note the incident without adjectives or coloration of any kind.
- We will not celebrate any apparent success in war or armed conflict by India over any other, until the matter is concluded.
- On conclusion, we will try to use facts published by reliable print or electronic media.
- We will list unreliable sources from any reasonable point of view, and members will be requested not to cite these unreliable sources.
- We will respond to contrary claims by a simple statement of fact, and by mentioning that the matter is still in dispute.
- We will not report assumed superiority of Indian forces over others without evidence.
- The stronger the statement claiming superiority, the stronger ought to be the evidence and its sources.
- We will not respond to provocation by another member, Indian or other.
- The provocation will be reported to the Moderators using the report button immediately.
- In case of grave provocation, a common effort will be made to bring it to the immediate notice of the Moderators.
- We will not enter into arguments about the wars and armed conflicts between India and any other country without sufficient information on the subject, and will ask other Indian members for factual support wherever necessary.
