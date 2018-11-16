What's new

Suggest some awesome farm house/Glass house design of approx 2000 Sq ft

Hi Guys,

I want to build a farm house / Glass house in piece of land of about 50000 sq ft. Farm house should be of some 2000 to 2500 Sq Ft. I have checked so many design but I am yet to convince with any one. I request all of you to suggest some economical yet beautiful design of farm house which fits into my tiny budget. Herewith, I post some designs which has impressed me. Though they seem to be costly, I can take some clue to make a house of my dream. I am a poor man, so do not post very huge and costly design which I can not think think to make even in my dreams.
Some criterion I have fixed are

1) there should be a swimming pool and a fountain in the front.
2) Drawing room/ Hall/ living room should have glass at least two side.
3) It should have 4 bed rooms and one kitchen.
4) It should have a provision of terrace garden.
5) Bed Rooms should be of 250 Sq ft atleast.
6) Desugn Should not be boxy.
7) there should be some provision for plantation in house or adjecent area.
8) Ceiling height should be atleast be 11 ft.

Kindly suggest some good design. If I like that, you will be able to stay there whenever you come to India with your family and friends.

glass-facade-house-modern.jpg

20150254f164a6d02c6.png

a6f86e90a7bb197b8414a14bffedd30a.jpg
@Retired Troll , @Imran Khan , @nair , @Nair saab , @GURU DUTT
 
Imran Khan said:
yaar ye to bari jaga hai isky liye designer dekho professional . aysy mamla kharab na ho jay pesa bhi lagy maza bhi na aayee
Yes sir, I have the friends who will design it for me but I have to suggest them which sort of house I want. They can suggest any damn design which I may not like. I will have to give them a n idea or rough sketch on which they can make the design.
 
Imran Khan said:
yaar 2 bheega covered area is huge is per crrores or ruppees lageen gay . ye jo pics hain ye to 2 kanal matlab half bheega bhi nhi hain :D
Sir,

I want to build it in an area having forest and hills. Land is very cheap there. I may get the same in 10 to 15 Lakh INR. Main issue is to find out and freeze a correct design in a year and half. I will have done with with land purchase payment by then so I can begin construction. It will have beautiful wall paintings or wall papers.
 
HariPrasad said:
Sir,

I want to build it in an area having forest and hills. Land is very cheap there. I may get the same in 10 to 15 Lakh INR. Main issue is to find out and freeze a correct design in a year and half. I will have done with with land purchase payment by then so I can begin construction. It will have beautiful wall paintings or wall papers.
good idea what about electricity internet phone gas water ? are they available ?
 
HariPrasad said:
Sir,

I want to build it in an area having forest and hills. Land is very cheap there. I may get the same in 10 to 15 Lakh INR. Main issue is to find out and freeze a correct design in a year and half. I will have done with with land purchase payment by then so I can begin construction. It will have beautiful wall paintings or wall papers.
where is that? I am planning for a retreat home as well.
 

