Sugarcane cultivation gains popularity in Barishal

Sugarcane cultivation is becoming increasingly popular in Barishal division due to favourable growing conditions in the region, according to officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension.Due to favourable growing conditions and proper nursing of the plants, farmers in the area are enjoying more profits from sugarcane production, sources from the DAE's Barishal divisional office said.In 2020-21, about 105,900 tonnes of sugarcane will be harvested from 2,288 hectares of land across the region with at least 50,000 families directly benefitting from this production, as per DAE data.Last year, the crop was cultivated on 2,266 hectares of land across six districts, which produced over 104,410 tonnes of sugarcane.In 2019, sugarcane sold for Tk 15 per unit but this year, the price could double to as much as Tk 25-30."I have already spent Tk 5 lakh on a stock of sugarcane which could sell for over Tk 7-8 lakh," said Samir Kumar Ray Chowdhury, a sugarcane wholesaler.Mohammad Miraj, a farmer in Indurkathi village of Nesarabad upazila in Pirojpur district, said he started sugarcane farming five years ago and this year, he spent around Tk 1.2 lakh to cultivate the plant on 15 kathas of land."I hope that I can earn over Tk 2 lakh from the 7,000 sugarcane stalks up for sale," he added.Ganesh Dutta, vice president of Barishal Fruit Wholesalers Association, said that each piece of sugarcane sold at Tk 40 at the local markets in Barishal last year."So, sugarcane farmers are getting more profit compared to the previous year, when we sold each piece at Tk 25," he added."Due to favourable conditions, production of sugarcane is increasing and farmers of the region are logging more profit," said Md Aftabuddin Ahamed, deputy director of the DAE's Barishal wing.