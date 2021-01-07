Sugar prices surge across Pakistan



The prices of sugar have surged once again across Pakistan, with the rate of the sweetener rising by Rs5 per kilogramme within two days, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan praised his economic team for bringing down the price of sugar to Rs81 per kg a few days ago.







Now, the price of sugar per kg in major cities of the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad, has gone up once again.



A 100kg sugar sack is being sold for Rs8,300 in Karachi's wholesale market. Thus, it is available at Rs83 per kg. Moreover, in the retail market, sugar is being sold for Rs90 per kg.



According to sources, sugar prices have gone up by Rs11 per kg within a month. In some areas of Karachi, the sweetener is being sold for Rs100 per kg.



In Lahore, sugar is available for Rs85-90 per kg, while in Quetta, citizens are compelled to buy sugar for Rs90 per kg. The same sugar was available at Rs80-85 per kg last month.



In Multan and Faisalabad, sugar prices have gone up from Rs90 to Rs95 per kg.



Citizens demanding a reduction in sugar prices say that substandard sugar was being sold at Rs 68per kg at utility stores.





The government’s ‘lopsided’ surveillance mechanism, the alleged sugar cartel and above all hoarding have caused around Rs20 per kilo increase in the price of the sweetener in the last 15 days alone, leaving the inflation-stricken people with no option but to buy the commodity at higher rates.





“Two or three weeks back, the price of sugar (powdered form) imported by the government was about Rs82 or so. It gradually jumped first to Rs85, Rs87 and then 90 in the retail market. Later, at several shops, this powdered sugar disappeared and was replaced with the locally produced cubic sugar which, at most of the shops, is currently being sold for Rs90 to 100,” a customer standing at a shop in Johar Town told Dawn.





He criticised the government for paying no attention towards controlling price hike and resolving several other issues being faced by the public at large. “While the government continues focusing on the opposition by ignoring the public issues, the ‘mafia’ continues to fleece the commoners.”





According to a shopkeeper, the wholesale sugar price of a 50-kg bag was around Rs3,700/3,800 just three weeks before. And the price surged to Rs4,500 within a short time.





“While it costs Rs90 per kg to us, how can we sell it for Rs80 or 85. That is why the per kg price has gone up to Rs100,” he added.





Talking to Dawn, a former president of Sugar Dealers Association (Akbari Mandi, Lahore) held the sugar mafia (millers, wholesalers, stockists, hoarders etc) responsible for increase in the price.





“This mafia is so strong, as whenever it wants, [it] forces people to buy the commodity at higher rates. It seems that the government has completely surrendered before this mafia,” the dealer, who requested anonymity, lamented.





He said two weeks before, the per [50kg] bag price was Rs3,700 (Rs74). But it jumped to Rs4,500 gradually to date (Rs90).





He termed the situation a result of incompetence on the part of the government that has failed to control/regulate the sugar prices which increased by Rs16 per kilo in just two weeks.





“There is no check and balance in the market right from millers to shopkeepers. Whosoever wants to increase price, can do it very easily -- either by buying in bulk from the millers and then stock it, selling sugar (ex-mill price) on higher rates on the pretext of shortage or not starting the crushing season etc,” he deplored.





The sugar dealer floated a proposal for the government to control the prices. “I just request the government to ensure the sale of sugar by millers to anyone subject to submitting CNIC copies and transfer of money through a bank account. I am sure in this way, the government can easily reach those involved in increasing the sugar price,” he maintained.





When contacted, Lahore Market Committee Secretary Shahzad Cheema expressed grave concern over increase in the prices and termed the same ‘unnecessary’ profiteering by all those present in the supply chain. “We know that the sugar (both imported and local) is being sold in the open market for Rs90 to 100. There is no shortage as it is just a matter of unbridled profiteering,” he added.





He said the city administration had also directed all price control magistrates to increase the amount of fine being imposed on shopkeepers in this regard.





When contacted, Punjab Cane Commissioner Mr Zaman Wattoo held the millers and supply chain responsible for the increasing sugar price. “It is absolutely due to cartelisation of millers and the supply chain and nothing more,” he told Dawn.





He said as per sugar cane report-2 of Dec 26, the millers purchased sugarcane at Rs206 per maund [average] that meant that sugar ex-mill price should not have increased from Rs73 or 74.





According to an official source in the government, the Competition Commission of Pakistan must launch a crackdown to bring the sugar prices down.



