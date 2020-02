ARY’s mission against hoarders: 15,000 sugar bags seized from Balochistan

HUB: In its mission to expose hoarders and profiteers, ARY News on Wednesday helped recover a huge stock of hoarded sugar in Hub area of Balochistan.



According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Rohana Kakar accompanied by Team Sar-e-Aam and host Iqrar ul Hassan conducted raid at a warehouse in Hub and seized 15,000 bags of hoarded sugar.



The hoarded sugar was being sold at higher prices in Karachi’s Baldia Town and other areas of the city.



Earlier on February 12, assistant commission Pattoki, taking action on the information of team Zimmedar Kaun, had conducted raids in different areas of the city and had recover over 2,000 sugar bags and 1,000 bags of hoarded wheat.



Earlier on February 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that elements involved in profiteering and hoarding of flour and sugar will be taken to task.



Addressing the ceremony of distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards in Lahore, PM Imran had said that an inquiry was being held to ascertain the reasons for increase in price of sugar.



The prime minister, while referring to current inflation in the country, had said the contributing reasons are currency depreciation and account deficits due to policies of previous governments, Radio Pakistan reported

Following raids and confiscation of sugar stocks by the local administration, trading activity remained suspended in the province’s largest wholesale market, Akbari Mandi, on Wednesday.





On the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district administration launched a massive crackdown on hoarders and stockists and seized over

400,000 kilogrammes of sugar stocks in a couple of days.



In various raids, the provincial administration confiscated around 320,000 kilogrammes of sugar on Sunday, 69,000 kilogrammes on Monday and 27,500 kilogrammes on Tuesday. The local administration also arrested three major sugar dealers on hoarding and profiteering charges.



To avoid further action, most sugar dealers and wholesalers kept their businesses closed as a meeting of sugar dealers and millers with a senior official of Punjab government is scheduled on Thursday (today).



PM Imran takes notice of sugar, cotton price issue



Speaking to The Express Tribune, sugar dealers indicated that the meeting will decide the price of the sweetener and mechanism for regulation as recent raids of local administration and arrest of sugar dealers are unjustified.



A sugar wholesaler on condition of anonymity said, “We do bulk trade in the biggest wholesale market of the province for which we hold hundreds of bags in stock. The local administration has also confiscated stocks of major retailers who sell dozens of bags daily. When there is a panic in the market every businessman or trader tries to keep sufficient stocks instead of returning its customers empty-handed. This is purely a business decision which should be dealt rationally.”



Though no trading was recorded on Wednesday, the sweetener was last traded for Rs7,960 per 100-kilogramme bag on Tuesday. Dealers indicated that new sugar price would be announced following a meeting with the government on Thursday (today). However, the commodity was sold between Rs80 and Rs85 a kilogramme in retail markets while the government has notified sweetener price at Rs70 a kilogramme.



Following the local administration’s crackdown, several shopkeepers have removed stocks from their shops to avoid government raids. Shopkeepers claim that they procured stocks at higher rates but local administration was forcing them to sell at a lower price which is not acceptable. Ample stocks of sweetener were available at Utility Stores at Rs68 a kilogramme.



Official stock statistics show that around 2.4 million tonnes of sugar stocks are available in the province.



An official of the provincial food department highlighted that the retail price of the sweetener should not increase over Rs70 a kilogramme after including all production costs and transport expenses.



PTI govt bans sugar export, rejects import proposal



The millers have to review their cost and price as the sweetener has already become dearer.



The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) office-bearers warned that the province has sufficient sugar stocks available but if the situation gets worse the government will be responsible. Currently, there is no sugar shortage in markets but the local administrations are harassing dealers which would result in market distortions for which the industry cannot be blamed.



Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal highlighted that the federal government has announced a big relief package of Rs10 billion to rationalise commodity prices. The government will open around 2,000 retail booths which will not only provide relief to masses but also create new jobs.









AC recovers 500 sugar bags illegally stocked



The district administration special operation against hoarders and profiteers has been launched. The Assistant Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Abbas Zulqarnain Awan assisted by a police party raided a warehouse situated in the estate of village Sahna and found 500 bags sugar illegally stocked there.

He sealed the godown was seated and carried out legal proceedings against the stockist started.

Talking to people, Ac said no one would be allowed to hoard essential items of food and create an artificial shortage.

He said the raid was conducted as part of the ongoing crackdown against hoarders and profiteers. A few days earlier, the AC conducted a similar raid on a godown at Kandhawala, a suburban village of Mandi city and found huge quantity of sugar, stocked illegally. He sealed the godown and took legal action against the owner of the warehouse.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner Malak Abbas Zulqarnain also visited Shelter House established in the premises of new DHQ Hospital, Murala Road. He took a round of the shelter house and inspected living rooms, kitchen and food arrangements for the people. He met with the people in the shelter house (Panahgah) and inquired from them about the standard of food and living condition there. He was accompanied by the Lady in charge of the Panahgah. People expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them. Talking to the people he said welfare project like Panahgah is a commendable step of PTI government. Panahgah provides relief to those who have no place to sleep at night