When the Suez Canal was built, the company building it got a concession to get the income from the Canal for 99 years after its opening in 1869.

Egypt got a substantial share of the company. France got the majority.

The Egyptian shares was sold to Great Britain later.

The company should have run the channel operations until 1968.

The ”proud Arab nationalist” should therefore have waited until that date.

Then he would not have been guilty of grand theft.

