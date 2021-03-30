Suez Canal blockage hastens establishment of Turkish logistic centre in Libya for African trade

Misrata Free Zone

Major Strategic Transit Trade Project

Murtaza Karanfil, chairman of the Turkey-Libya Business Council of the Council on Foreign Economic Relations (DEIK), stated that the blockage this week of the Suez Canal once again revealed the importance of Libya in terms of Turkey’s exports to Africa.Speaking to Turkish publicationthe founder and chairman of Karanfil Group said that “thanks to the logistics base to be established in Libya, we will provide direct access to the middle of Africa.”He emphasized that after the Suez blockage, Libya’s importance, especially for Turkey’s trade and exports, was once again understood.He emphasized that after the Suez blockage, Libya’s importance, especially for Turkey’s trade and exports, was once again understood.“The trade route to East and Central Africa passes through the Suez Canal. Products are delivered to Central Africa and Chad via Djibouti port. This takes 45 days from the Mediterranean to the Suez Canal. Thanks to the logistics base to be established in Libya, we will provide direct access to the middle of Africa. Maybe we’ll use the road there, but ships that already want to reach Central Africa are using the land route.The logistics base in Libya will also provide an alternative from Africa towards the interior. Libya will provide significant advantages in access to both East and West Africa, especially Central Africa. Transportation times of up to 45 days are reduced to 10-15 days. Libya is a 3-day drive from the Mediterranean Sea. From here we can reach both East and West Africa in 7-10 days by land. The logistics base in Libya relieves this burden at very attractive costs.”Karanfil said that the government in Libya received a vote of confidence last week, that budget negotiations would be approved, and that economic development activity would begin quickly, adding that both Libyan and Turkish businesspeople were hopeful of the new process and that the Libyan people would not allow an attempt to disrupt this process.He reported that the establishment of a logistics base in Misrata in a closed area of 30,000 square meters has started, and the building a pocket logistics base in southern Libya is being considered.Karanfil noted that negotiations for air cargo were continuing. “We reach the point we want in Africa in 1-2 days with air cargo. In other words, a product departing from Turkey will reach Africa by sea in 3 days. From here, it can be delivered in 1-2 days, wherever it is in Africa. This will make a great contribution to our exporters.”source- libyaherald.com/2021/03/30/suez-canal-blockage-hastens-establishment-of-turkish-logistic-centre-in-libya-for-african-trade/***This project covers the implementation of a Major Strategic Transit Trade Project (MSTTP) to build a new Sea Port Terminal, new Airport and Free Zone Industrial Area, with all the necessary additional support infrastructure, on 2,700 hectares of land on a DBOT basis (Design, Build, Operate, Transfer) along with a 1,500 Kilometre Trans Country infrastructure road link from MFZ to serve the south of Libya and beyond into northern Chad and Niger.The primary objective for the implementation of this additional infrastructure is to provide large scale investors and companies with a stable investment platform and environment to facilitate their industrial and services projects within the MFZ.This will require substantial additional infrastructure not currently available within the existing MFZ Zone A. This has therefor made this project one of the most important strategic projects for both the MFZ and Libya for the following reasons: -Termed athis is a greenfield Design, Build, Operate & Transferproject which will significantly expand the capability and facilities of the existing Misurata Free Zone A originally established in 2000 and later reorganised in 2006.The total land area allocated under the signed contract is an initial 2,700 Hectares with an additional 20,000 Hectares to accommodate further additional long-term requirements. This is apportioned as follows: -The zone will be a green zone build ~1400 Hectares within Zone B. Full Utilities: Power, Water, Communications and lighting plus full warehouse and office facilitates are required.ØIndustries:üHeavy Industries (Oil refineries, cement plants, etc)üLight industries (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Electronic Industries, Building Materials Industries. Refining industries. Furniture industry …etc)üMixing, repacking, refilling … etc.Ø Commercial:ü Transit & trans-shipment.ü Open & covered storage.ü Import & export activities.Ø Services:ü Banking & financial services.ü Insurance.ü Logistic support for oil & gas fields.New airport to be designed and built. Build ~ 800 Hectares encompassing full cargo facilities with a minimum capacity of 500,000 PAX per annum.New deep-sea port. Build ~ 500 Hectares.The objective is construct a new port to accommodate super panamax vessel's and transfer it to an important container hub in the Mediterranean. This goal will be achieved by following:•Berths length (4146 m)•breakwater length (6314 m)•Dredging to (18-20 m)•Storage areas of 250 hectares.•Equipment and tools.•Implement a dry dock for maintenance of shipsfor connecting Misurata city to the south of Libya: 1500 km to connect Misurata city to the Libyan south cities and adjacent countries.for Zones and Industrial site: 53 Klm’s of roads to connect port zones A+B, airport and all new manufacturing sites within the Free Zone plus an additional new coastal road.