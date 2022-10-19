What's new

Suella Braverman departs as UK home secretary

Turingsage

Turingsage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
2,109
-23
3,347
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
India had made it pretty clear they were displeased with her comments on Indian students.
She was bound to go with India and Indians being the third largest investors in UK Plc
The king has already conceded there will be no Kohi-noor at his coronation
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
553
-16
668
Country
India
Location
India
@waz looks like that plate you ordered is already on its way. 🙃

“Something something enough is enough…massive red lines…. Indians bad?”
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,436
-20
32,835
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Turingsage said:
India had made it pretty clear they were displeased with her comments on Indian students.
She was bound to go with India and Indians being the third largest investors in UK Plc
The king has already conceded there will be no Kohi-noor at his coronation
Click to expand...

Sure thing. Indian diplomacy wins again, right?

Wood said:
Get 'Ready for Rishi' :agree:
Click to expand...

Nigga. You make it sound like he is your relative. Why are you jumping up and down for? You Indians are hilarious.
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
579
-5
1,129
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The left in the UK is outraged at this Hinduvata coconut for her comments about repatriation of refugees.

That's the reason for her departure not because of her concern to Indian immigration.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
New Delhi “shocked and disappointed” by the “disrespectful” remarks , India-UK trade deal on ‘verge of collapse’
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
1K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
A
Liz Truss to Replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
2
Replies
17
Views
642
kingQamaR
K
beijingwalker
Liz Truss vows to 'face down separatists who threaten to break up United Kingdom'
Replies
0
Views
89
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Musings
Infestation issue in the UK
2
Replies
29
Views
401
hembo
hembo
beijingwalker
UK's Truss: China should put pressure on Russia to step back from Ukraine
Replies
9
Views
509
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom