What's new

SUDAN HAS REQUESTED TO CHINA THE SUPPLY OF LARGE NUMBER OF J-10CE FIGHTERS !

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,889
-8
17,754
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Chinese magazine Myzaker: Sudan has requested the supply of a large number of J-10 CE fighters, as it will be the first in the African continent to operate these fighters
564A95CC-B4A9-440D-833D-1124F2D02DBF.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553359601013342210

The source of the news
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553660590501109760

One of the Sudan Military Analyst said :

Ethiopia is in negotiations to acquire the L15 Advanced Trainer (light aircraft) from China to match the FTC 2000 of Sudan. And Ethiopia also possesses the heavy fighter of Sukhoi SU27. We must have air supremacy with an aircraft of the 4++ generation, because the West will not leave you alone, and Russia will certainly bring you down. The best option for J10CE for Sudan at the moment.

Of course Sudan badly need Modern 4.5th Fighters Fleet in their inventory, especially after their neighbors (Egypt and Ethiopia) arming their Air Forces with 4th Gen Fighters. Sudan itself didn’t have good relations with both of his neighbors.

So it’s understandable for Sudan to ask Chinese Large Supply of J-10CE Fighters Fleet.

But Advanced 4.5th Gen Fighters is not easy to maintain, you need huge amount of Cost to fly them. And Sudan Economy is not in good shape.

So the ball is in China right now, did they will give Credit Payment Facility to Sudan or deny their request?
Especially, looking at the current situation. That their southern rival (Ethiopia) is China’s Sheriff in Northeast Africa Region :coffee:
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The SC
Chinese Soho Magazine: Sudan is the second customer of the J-10CE fighter plane
Replies
0
Views
181
The SC
The SC
K
Foreign media: China sells stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, UAE, J-20E? Or J-31E?
Replies
10
Views
682
mudas777
M
B
Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10C fighter jets significant for both sides: analysts
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
6K
SQ8
SQ8
onebyone
China ‘not to blame’ for African debt crisis, it’s the West: study
Replies
7
Views
366
etylo
E
S
Loaded With ‘Live Missiles’, US Deployed F-15 Heavy-Weight Fighters In Response To Chinese J-20 Combat Patrols
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom