SUDAN HAS REQUESTED TO CHINA THE SUPPLY OF LARGE NUMBER OF J-10CE FIGHTERS !

Chinese magazine Myzaker: Sudan has requested the supply of a large number of J-10 CE fighters, as it will be the first in the African continent to operate these fighters
One of the Sudan Military Analyst said :
Ethiopia is in negotiations to acquire the L15 Advanced Trainer (light aircraft) from China to match the FTC 2000 of Sudan. And Ethiopia also possesses the heavy fighter of Sukhoi SU27. We must have air supremacy with an aircraft of the 4++ generation, because the West will not leave you alone, and Russia will certainly bring you down. The best option for J10CE for Sudan at the moment.
Of course Sudan badly need Modern 4.5th Fighters Fleet in their inventory, especially after their neighbors (Egypt and Ethiopia) arming their Air Forces with 4th Gen Fighters. Sudan itself didn’t have good relations with both of his neighbors.
So it’s understandable for Sudan to ask Chinese Large Supply of J-10CE Fighters Fleet.
But Advanced 4.5th Gen Fighters is not easy to maintain, you need huge amount of Cost to fly them. And Sudan Economy is not in good shape.
So the ball is in China right now, did they will give Credit Payment Facility to Sudan or deny their request?
Especially, looking at the current situation. That their southern rival (Ethiopia) is China’s Sheriff in Northeast Africa Region
