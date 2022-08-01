SUDAN HAS REQUESTED TO CHINA THE SUPPLY OF LARGE NUMBER OF J-10CE FIGHTERS !

Chinese magazine Myzaker: Sudan has requested the supply of a large number of J-10 CE fighters, as it will be the first in the African continent to operate these fightersThe source of the newsOne of the Sudan Military Analyst said :Of course Sudan badly need Modern 4.5th Fighters Fleet in their inventory, especially after their neighbors (Egypt and Ethiopia) arming their Air Forces with 4th Gen Fighters. Sudan itself didn’t have good relations with both of his neighbors.So it’s understandable for Sudan to ask Chinese Large Supply of J-10CE Fighters Fleet.But Advanced 4.5th Gen Fighters is not easy to maintain, you need huge amount of Cost to fly them. And Sudan Economy is not in good shape.So the ball is in China right now, did they will give Credit Payment Facility to Sudan or deny their request?Especially, looking at the current situation. That their southern rival (Ethiopia) is China’s Sheriff in Northeast Africa Region