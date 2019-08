Sudan forms 11-member sovereign council, headed by military leader

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Head of Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Sudan's opposition alliance coalition's leader Ahmad al-Rabiah, celebrate the signing of the power sharing deal, that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventual elections, following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019.