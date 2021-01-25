What's new

Such people must not be spared’: MP court reserves orders on Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea

The Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore Bench) has reserved orders on the bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested on January 2 for allegedly making remarks against Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah.


The hearing was reported by Live Law. According to reports, Justice Rogit Arya said, “But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?”

The judge then went on to ask Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha (appearing for Faruqui) if he wanted to withdraw his application. Tankha submitted that “He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted.”

According to Live Law, Advocate Manish Gupta, objecting to the plea, stated, “The accused Munawar Faruqui has posted several previous video which was circulated on social media.These remarks were made 18 months ago. He repeated the same remarks on three different occasions i.e. comedy shows. This has led to other comedians making such remarks about Hindu Gods. This is happening with 70% of the comedians.”

Other lawyers objecting the bail plea also alleged that Faruqui made statements against Lord Ram and Sita.

Justice Rohit Arya said, “Such people should not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits.”

Two bail pleas filed by Faruqui have already been rejected. The court also reserved orders on the bail application of Nalin Yadav, a co-accused arrested as a co-performer of Faruqui.

Faruqui was arrested in January 2 for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments by making indecent remarks against Himdu deities and Home Minister Amit ShahShah during a show in Indore. The complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur and Convenor of Hindu Rakshak.

The MP police has told several publications that the complainant have no evidence against Faruqui. Gaur has claimed that he “overheard Munawar rehearsing the jokes”.

The UP police is reportedly likely to take custody of Faruqui in connection with a May 2020 case filed against him.
Comedy on Religion... Not a good idea... Indians are becoming a bit sensitive off late... He could have joked on his religion and seen the reaction.
 
There are videos and witnesses who said that he just walked upto the stage and those BJP goons came and blamed him of insulting hindu gods and AS.. kab tak Chay kato ge ?
 
Indian comedian held over ‘indecent’ jokes at show where he did not perform
Police admit they have no evidence against Munawar Faruqui, who has been held for three weeks
Hannah Ellis-Petersen South Asia correspondent
Sun 24 Jan 2021 16.53 GMT
Recent arrests have created a climate of fear on India’s comedy circuit. Photograph: Alamy

A Muslim comedian in India has been detained for more than three weeks for allegedly insulting Hindu gods during a standup routine that he did not perform.
Fellow comedians, lawyers and opposition politicians have spoken out against the detention of Munawar Faruqui, 29, who was accused of making “indecent” and “vulgar” remarks about Hinduism and government figures during a comedy show on 1 January in the city of Indore, in Madhya Pradesh.
Despite police admitting they have no evidence, and witnesses and video footage confirming Faruqui did not get a chance to perform that night, the comedian remains in jail, having twice been denied bail by the courts. His third bail hearing is due to take place at Indore high court on Monday.
“Without any evidence, and without conducting any primary investigations, the police have registered this case against Munawar under political pressure of the ruling party,” said Faruqui’s lawyer, Anshuman Tiwari. “There is no material, nothing at all which backs up these allegations. The entire case has been registered just to gain political mileage.”
Faruqui, a relative newcomer on India’s comedy circuit, has built up a reputation for topical comedy sprinkled with satire and observational humour, drawing on politics, society and current affairs.
The material has angered some figures from the BJP, India’s ruling party. After criticism online, he apologised for a video in which he made a joke about a Hindu god, and in December he had a show in Jaipur cancelled when a mob turned up at the venue demanding it be shut down. A police complaint has been made against Faruqui in the state of Uttar Pradesh over a video.
On New Year’s Day, Faruqui was booked to perform at a small cafe in Indore as part of a standup tour. Before he could begin, he was interrupted by a group led by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the head of a local Hindu nationalist group and son of a local BJP politician.
Video footage shows Gaur accosting Faruqui onstage and accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and demanding that Faruqui not be allowed to perform. Faruqui can be heard defending himself, telling Gaur that his only intention is to create laughter not hurt, that he has never insulted Hinduism or any religion, and requesting that Gaur watch his show so he can judge for himself.
Gaur had already made a complaint to the police, who arrested Faruqui and four others involved in the show on charges of hurting religious sentiments. The police report on Faruqui also accused him of insulting the home minister, Amit Shah, despite no evidence that he made reference to government figures that night.
Police admit there is no basis for the case. “There’s no evidence against him for insulting Hindu deities or union minister Amit Shah,” police inspector Kamlesh Sharma told local media. The police superintendent Vijay Khatri said it “doesn’t really matter” if Faruqi made the comments or not because there was still “intent”.
The bail refusals were on the grounds that the release of the five could cause a “law and order situation”. There are fears that if granted bail, Faruqui will not be released but instead transferred to the custody of police in Uttar Pradesh who are pursuing a complaint against him from last year.
Faruqui’s arrest is seen as the latest assault on freedom of expression and dissent in the cultural sphere. This week a new political drama on Amazon Prime was accused of hurting religious and political sentiments and forced to censor some scenes.
Faruqui is the fourth comedian recently to be targeted for allegedly criticising the government or Hinduism, fuelling a climate of fear on the Indian comedy circuit.
“Comedians are worried about making any political jokes now because this is what happens,” said Vishesh Arora, who runs 25 comedy venues across India and was Faruqui’s tour manager. Arora said that since Faruqui’s arrest, other comedians he worked with “have already cancelled shows in at least six or seven cities because they are too scared to perform”.
He added: “There are people in the ruling party who are against this kind of comedy, they don’t believe comedy should be used to critique the government and so try to shut down shows. Live comedy started in India as an anti-establishment medium, a place to take a stand against corruption, speak out against political parties and powerful people, but now everyone is too afraid to take such a stand.”
Nonetheless, some of India’s biggest names in comedy have come out in Faruqui’s defence. “The system is not just telling comedians what they can joke about, it’s also telling you what you can laugh at. The main target isn’t our pen, it’s your throat,” tweeted the popular comedian Vir Das.
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...decent-jokes-at-show-where-he-did-not-perform
 
Schlussel said:
I thought, Hindus worship snakes then why you blaspheme snakes.
Click to expand...
yes, we worship everything (including snakes) because everything exists because of God's will. That will be too much for you to understand. What is enough for you to understand is: Worshipping snakes is different from letting them bite us.
Cheepek said:
What about the other 4 with him?
Click to expand...
Dont try to awaken the snake who is pretending to be asleep. The other 4 are more dangerous than this faruqui snake
 
pothead said:
Not enough,

Hindus must learn from muslims to deal with these type of vermin.
Click to expand...
If Hindus do that to these vermin, will the "dara hua musalman" be even more scared?
Vanamali said:
If he had joked on Islam he would have left world... So he should now his limits... He should thank his stars that poked Hinduism not Islam...
Slowly all guys who poke Hinduism will be dealt...
Click to expand...
dont tell the truth to the snake. he is already squealing with pain, waiting for the opportunity to bite but holding back only for the fear or repercussion. please let him believe that "no one knows" about his pain. allow him that comfort at least.
 
IsThisNameAvailable said:
If Hindus do that to these vermin, will the "dara hua musalman" be even more scared?

dont tell the truth to the snake. he is already squealing with pain, waiting for the opportunity to bite but holding back only for the fear or repercussion. please let him believe that "no one knows" about his pain. allow him that comfort at least.
Click to expand...
Since we are being blamed anyway,
Why not just do the crime?

what new thing will they say anyway?
 
