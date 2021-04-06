Successful test firing last November clears way for USMC to advance development of Chinese ship-killing vehicle

F-22Raptor
The Marine Corps last November notched a successful demonstration of the planned Navy and Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, firing a Naval Strike Missile from a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in an event that validated the basic design concept and supports continued development of the Remote Operated Ground Unit Expeditionary -- or ROGUE -- vehicle, according to service officials. The NMESIS is the Marine Corps' vision for increased long-range precision capability to sink Chinese ships in the event of...
Naval Strike Missile
