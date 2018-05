Successful Flight Test of ‘Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)’



The technology demonstrator flight test of ‘Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)’ propulsion based missile has been carried out successfully from the Launch Center-III of ITR, Chandipur, Orissa on yesterday. The flight test met all the mission objectives. The technology of nozzle less booster has been successfully demonstrated in the mission for the first time in the country.



