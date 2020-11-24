‘Successful Covid response’: WEF to celebrate Pakistan Strategy Day tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at a World Economic Forum (WEF) event to commemorate Pakistan’s “successful policies” against the novel coronavirus, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Tuesday.According to the senator, the forum is acknowledging the premier’s successful policies to contain the virus and has announced it will celebrate “Pakistan Strategy Day” tomorrow [November 25].“This is yet another endorsement of Pakistan’s brilliant strategy of handling both coronavirus & economy,” said Faisal in a tweet. “Massive success.”Faisal said WEF will display Pakistan’s handling of the deadly virus as a case study. He added that other international forums have also stressed learning from the country’s response.As per media reports, prominent investors, industrialists and businessmen from around the world would also attend the event.“The WEF president will conduct a live interview with Imran Khan at 9:00 PST where PM will brief on his strategies in terms of curbing coronavirus pandemic,” a govt spokesperson said. “The PM will also shed light on Rs12 billion corona relief package, including incentives for construction industry, besides answering queries from global investors and chief executives.”Apart from the PM, the WEF has also invited some Pakistani ministers to attend separate sessions via video link on ‘Pakistan Strategy Day’.Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will speak on economic relief packages; Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar will brief the forum on the success of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC); whereas Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam will discuss ways to promote ‘green economy’.Moreover, Industries & Production Minister Hammad Azhar will talk about relief in industrial package; Energy Minister Omar Ayub will discuss alternative energy policy; while SAPM Sania Nishtar will shed light on the government’s ‘Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme’.Meanwhile, the country is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases amid the second wave. A total of 2,954 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tally to 379,883.With 48 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus death toll has reached 7,744.So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379.