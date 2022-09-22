Substantial improvement in CAD position for PaK

Current account deficit narrows to $0.7bn For the first two months of the current fiscal year, the CAD fell by $0.5bn over the year-ago period.

Pakistan's current account deficit (CAD) fell to $0.7 billion in August, compared to $1.2bn in the previous month, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said late on Wednesday night. This equates to a decline of 41.67 per cent month-on-month.For the first two months of the current fiscal year, the current account deficit narrowed by $0.5bn to $1.9bn compared to the corresponding period in FY22, the central bank tweeted. This was primarily due to exports increasing by $0.5bn and imports declining by $0.2bn, it added.SBP data showed the balance of trade in goods and services also declined by 0.54pc month-on-month to $3.98bn.During August, imports of goods stood at $5.75bn, compared to $5.35bn in the preceding month. On the other hand, exports increased significantly to $2.81bn, jumping 23.38pc from $2.28bn in July.Workers' remittances clocked in at $2.72bn compared to $2.52bn in the previous month.Pakistan posted a massive current account deficit of $17.3bn in the previous fiscal year, or a monthly average of $1.44bn.The central bank expects CAD to lower to $10bn this year, according to areport.