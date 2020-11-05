Subramanian Swamy reacts to viral video claiming Hindu homes being attacked in Bangladesh, threaten to send Indian army to liberate BD hindus like 71

Subramanian Swamy reacts to viral video claiming Hindu homes being attacked in Bangladesh

Last Updated: November 04, 2020 07:45 ISTWritten by Navashree NandiniA video has surfaced on social media claiming that Hindu homes are being attacked in the Comilla district in Bangladesh. In the video, a mob is seen attacking houses and it is claimed that the incident started after a Hindu man extended support to French President Emmanuel Macron and his fight against extremism and terrorism. As per reports, the situation aggravated as stones were pelted and houses were set on fire. Reports also said that the Bangladesh Police booked the Hindu man for 'hurting religious sentiments', while 2 men were arrested for leading the mob to destroy the Hindu homes in the locality.France has faced a number of attacks in less than two months after the beheading of a teacher Samuel Paty who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was also targeted in a 2015 terror attack. French authorities have attributed the attacks to Muslim extremists. Moreover, Macron had defended the Charlie Hebdo magazine and spoken in favour of caricatures, even before Paty's killing.Later, reacting to the recent worldwide debate over his remarks after the horrific attacks in France, and the protests against him in the Muslim nations, French president Emmanuel Macron said that there is no stigmatization of any religion in his country. On Sunday, Macron explained that France is fighting with terrorism "in name of Islam, and not Islam itself", and his statements should be taken in the same context.Hitting out at the campaign against him on social media, Macron said that he has heard a lot of unacceptable things about France in the past few days and also seen people supporting lies, he clearly stated that France is committed to peace and to live together but his government says no to extremism. Macron explained that secularism has never killed anyone and stressed that his country has no problem with any religion in particular.