Sub-Inspector Who Had Set Himself Afire Outside CPO Karachi Dies In Hospital

Web Desk
Apr 27, 2021

cpo.jpg



KARACHI: A police official who attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi died in a hospital on Monday night.

On April 23, Sub-Inspector (SI) Muzaffar Chandio tried to self-immolate outside the CPO due to some departmental issues and was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

He had since been under treatment at the burns ward of the hospital and died last night, a police official said. The 45-year-old SI hailed from Mirpurkhas.

The deceased had reportedly arrived at the CPO and wanted to meet any police officer to resolve his issues but before that, he set himself alight after sprinkling petrol over his body.

In his statement to the police after the suicide attempt in hospital, the sub-inspector had complained of his ill-treatment at the hands of four police officers. He had also submitted complaints to his high-ups against them.

Muzaffar was suspended on April 23 on different charges, including alleged corruption.
 
