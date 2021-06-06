Sub-African India: Much of Africa is richer, better off, while a shameful reality catches up with India

Vanguard One
As we resent B.1.617 being called ‘Indian variant’ or sneer at sub-Saharan Kenya’s Covid aid, think of the real embarrassment ahead unless India's heartland changes.
Compare street videos of Kigali to Mumbai. Kigali is much cleaner and better organized.
The sad thing is that most Indians look down at Africans. Both East Asians and Africans are regarded as like untouchables of India. Where as Europeans are treated like masters. Indians regard itself as the household slaves of antebellum South and other none whites as field slaves. It’s part of their white worshipping slave mentality.this should surprise no one. Africans are light years ahead in terms of hygiene, Intellectually and spiritual compared to india
There is breathing space in Africa.. Both are continents not countries whereas Africans have homes divided into different ethnicity, languages and cultural lines because both continents are very diverse just like Europe it is also diverse.. Imagine locking Poles, Germans, Romanians under the top of each other in the same tight room. It would have ignited conflicts. India was a major mistake should have never happened it is a diverse continent just like Africa and Europe and I would even say more diverse..Africa, the continent is 9 times bigger than India and with a population of 1.2 billion, less than the population of India.
Means its population density is easily 10-12 times less than India.
Also Africa doesn't suffers from social stratification, prejudice and suppression related to Caste based system which is practiced in India.
Pakistan is a million times better than India when poverty is compared. Don't delude yourself.Pakistanis should be last to judge India. Lol.
Yet poverty in India is extreme. I wonder where all this money goes. Only to a select few perhaps?Pakistanis should compare with Karachi. Mumbai's GDP is very close to entire pakistans.
Pakistanis should compare with Karachi. Mumbai's GDP is very close to entire pakistans.
You pakistanis behave as if you are super duper rich. The reality is you are one of the poorest in the region and your government survive on foreign aid and loans which you can't even repay. You people will do better to improve things in your own country. We have problems but we don't call out others like you fools do habitually.Yet poverty in India is extreme. I wonder where all this money goes. Only to a select few perhaps?