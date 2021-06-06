What's new

Sub-African India: Much of Africa is richer, better off, while a shameful reality catches up with India

As we resent B.1.617 being called ‘Indian variant’ or sneer at sub-Saharan Kenya’s Covid aid, think of the real embarrassment ahead unless India's heartland changes.
 
Both India and African countries were created by western imperialism. The difference is that Africans realized that, Indians believe that they created themselves as a country thousands of years ago. As a result, India is behind African countries as India is not grounded in reality as a country. Sad.
 
As someone who has had the opportunity to travel to most of Europe, Africa and Asia.. I have also been saying this for the last 2 years that Africa is indeed doing much much better but it fell on deaf ears.. People only think about central Africa or decades ago Malawi that is the image people have of Africa but in truth it is a hidden paradise in majority of the sub-saharan countries. Extremely peaceful and most of them are developed countries like Kenya, Bostwana, South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar etc etc comes to mind... There is no political desire of conquering the world there everything is peace.. Africa is everything India wanted to be
 
tower9 said:
Compare street videos of Kigali to Mumbai. Kigali is much cleaner and better organized.
Africa, the continent is 9 times bigger than India and with a population of 1.2 billion, less than the population of India.

Means its population density is easily 10-12 times less than India.

Also Africa doesn't suffers from social stratification, prejudice and suppression related to Caste based system which is practiced in India.
 
type93 said:
this should surprise no one. Africans are light years ahead in terms of hygiene, Intellectually and spiritual compared to india
The sad thing is that most Indians look down at Africans. Both East Asians and Africans are regarded as like untouchables of India. Where as Europeans are treated like masters. Indians regard itself as the household slaves of antebellum South and other none whites as field slaves. It’s part of their white worshipping slave mentality.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Africa, the continent is 9 times bigger than India and with a population of 1.2 billion, less than the population of India.

Means its population density is easily 10-12 times less than India.

Also Africa doesn't suffers from social stratification, prejudice and suppression related to Caste based system which is practiced in India.
There is breathing space in Africa.. Both are continents not countries whereas Africans have homes divided into different ethnicity, languages and cultural lines because both continents are very diverse just like Europe it is also diverse.. Imagine locking Poles, Germans, Romanians under the top of each other in the same tight room. It would have ignited conflicts. India was a major mistake should have never happened it is a diverse continent just like Africa and Europe and I would even say more diverse..

India is carrying an unnecessary weight and the weight of a continent to much weight which is why there is so much unrest, rape, robbery and just disharmony that you won't find anywhere
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Africa, the continent is 9 times bigger than India and with a population of 1.2 billion, less than the population of India.

Means its population density is easily 10-12 times less than India.

Also Africa doesn't suffers from social stratification, prejudice and suppression related to Caste based system which is practiced in India.
Pakistanis should be last to judge India. Lol.
 
The same media kept telling Indians that INDIA IS A SUPER POWER.


They hammered this into Indian brain/audience sitting at home. Now the same media wants to undo, this wont be easy. Also its a tiny section of media who is realising the reality, while the rest is keeping the Indian public in hypnosis of "India is super power".
 
Dalit said:
Yet poverty in India is extreme. I wonder where all this money goes. Only to a select few perhaps?
You pakistanis behave as if you are super duper rich. The reality is you are one of the poorest in the region and your government survive on foreign aid and loans which you can't even repay. You people will do better to improve things in your own country. We have problems but we don't call out others like you fools do habitually.
 
