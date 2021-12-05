Su secures maiden Snowboard World Cup big air triumph as Gu adds to Chinese success in Freeski World Cup

By Michael Pavitt

Saturday, 4 December 2021

China’s Su Yiming secured the first Snowboard World Cup big air title of his career in the final event prior to a home Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.The 17-year-old had topped the qualification standings for the men’s event at the Steamboat resort in Colorado on Thursday (December 2).Su delivered a repeat in the final after achieving scores of 85.00 and 70.25 points with his opening two runs of the final.The Chinese snowboarder was unable to improve with the third run, but his combined score of 155.25 points proved enough for a comfortable victory.Austria’s Clemens Millauer finished as the runner-up on 139.50, after scoring 63.50 and 76.00 in the first and third runs of the event.Mons Røisland completed the podium, the Norwegian scoring 134.00 overall, 1.5 clear of four-time big air X Games champion Max Parrot of Canada.World champion Mark McMorris of Canada and X Games champion Marcus Kleveland from Norway were unable to mount podium challenges in the 10-man final.