In terms of looks, I think Su-57 trumps Su-27 / 35. It's clearly a 2000s design, not a 1970s design. That said, there is no need for Su-57. Heck, even if Russia has no military, no country would invade the world's biggest country. No one can expect to subjugate 140 million ethnic Russians who are the proudest people on the planet. Heck, it was an ethnic Russian who was the first man in space after all. That said, I do think a small number of Su-57, say 20 to 50, is good to show off to the rest of the world what ethnic Russians can do and that alone boosts export potentials of legacy Russia planes like Su-27 family and MiG-29 family.







MiG-29 is not a large fighter. It's the same size class as F-16 and F-18. MiG-31 and Su-27 are in the size class as F-15.







If stealth is so good they wouldn't have canceled RAH-66. Sure, RAM can absorb some radio, not not all. Maybe 15%, like how much solar panel can absorb. And don't forget, Su-35 and J-10 have RAM too. America isn't the only country that has RAM technology. Heck, it was USSR that first used solar panel in the space race. Solar panel has radiation absorbing material just like RAM.

