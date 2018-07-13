/ Register

  Friday, July 13, 2018

Su-57 Program Cancelled

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by gambit, Jul 13, 2018 at 8:34 AM.

  Jul 13, 2018 at 8:34 AM #1
    gambit

    gambit PROFESSIONAL

    http://www.businessinsider.com/russ...t-going-into-mass-production-2018-7?r=UK&IR=T

    This is bad news for any country wishing to enter the 'stealth' arena. Soviet / Russia is no amateur in the aviation world. They have consistently produced many -- not merely some -- of the world's finest aerodynamicists. But the cancellation of the Su-57 program is an obvious hint that making a viable challenger to the current American 'stealth' platforms is not something that can be done 'on the cheap'. There is a reason why the F-22, F-35, and the B-2 cost the amount they do, and that reason is understandably classified.

    Have no doubt, China is NOT taking this news with cheer. When people thinks of aviation firsts, innovations, and pushing the limits, China is not in that list. China must be thinking of the worst case scenario for the Russian Su-57 pilots over Syria -- that they were harassed by the F-22s without knowing where the Americans were. And the Americans in their F-22s do have a history of such aviation trolling. Ask the Iranians. The J-20 is untested outside of China and the J-20 is the Su-57's peer in all aspects of development and timeline. And Russia gave up on the Su-57.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 8:36 AM #2
    krakatoa

    krakatoa FULL MEMBER

    is it the same aircraft india was waiting for as well T-50 or what?
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 8:38 AM #3
    Hassan Guy

    Hassan Guy SENIOR MEMBER

    when you find out this PDF thread is not fake news

  Jul 13, 2018 at 8:45 AM #4
    monitor

    monitor SENIOR MEMBER

    They are buying small number as quality didn't satisfied Russian instead they will develop sixth generation fighter.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 8:51 AM #5
    Śakra

    Śakra SENIOR MEMBER

    I said it years ago, the PAKFA/T50/SU57/WhateverTheyveNamedIt is pure junk.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 8:52 AM #6
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor SENIOR MEMBER

    Please...Russia doesn't have the funds, technical capability, manufacturing, or quality control to develop a 5th gen platform. Forget 6th gen....
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 9:17 AM #7
    hoangsa74

    hoangsa74 FULL MEMBER

    by looking at the su-57, I think the original idea was a scam trying to pull money out of the Indian's pocket. maybe at the last minutes the Indians realize that nothing is considered as VLO about this plane so the indian pulled out. once the indian pull out the Russian realize that there will be no buyer for the plane so they cancel it.

    this is the best news of the day
     
