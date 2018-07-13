Su-57 Program Cancelled

This is bad news for any country wishing to enter the 'stealth' arena. Soviet / Russia is no amateur in the aviation world. They have consistently produced many -- not merely some -- of the world's finest aerodynamicists. But the cancellation of the Su-57 program is an obvious hint that making a viable challenger to the current American 'stealth' platforms is not something that can be done 'on the cheap'. There is a reason why the F-22, F-35, and the B-2 cost the amount they do, and that reason is understandably classified.Have no doubt, China istaking this news with cheer. When people thinks of aviation firsts, innovations, and pushing the limits, China is not in that list. China must be thinking of the worst case scenario for the Russian Su-57 pilots over Syria -- that they were harassed by the F-22s without knowing where the Americans were. And the Americans in their F-22s do have a history of such aviation trolling. Ask the Iranians. The J-20 is untested outside of China and the J-20 is the Su-57's peer in all aspects of development and timeline. And Russia gave up on the Su-57.