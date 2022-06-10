What's new

Su-57 becomes world's deadliest attack jet, phases out Su-25 and Su-24 in the ground attack role

Because of low RCS and having larger weapons bays than any other 5th generation, it carries the massive Kh-59MK2 stand off fire and forget air to surface which has low RCS and jet engine hidden within the missile body instead of hanging out like on Tomahawk.



message-editor%2F1527284929206-kh-59mk2_missile_at_maks-2015_01.jpg


kh-59-mk2-image02.jpg


kh-59-mk2-image01.jpg


Kh-59MK2_missile_at_MAKS-2015_03.jpg






