SU-57 and PAF | Opinions/Discussions

Guys, i was giving a thought to how T-50 would have been useful for PAF.Keeping into account, the design is extremely low RCS one and the only flaw it has is the exposed engine body underside which radiates heat so compromising its stealthines.This discussion is solely for “WHAT-IF” discussion and not that “Pakistan have AZM” “wE maKe jF-35 stAalth” “kia zarurat hai iski jab J-20 le sakte hain”.Nope !!!Russia is a money bi**h. You show her some money, try to get 24-30 SU-57 and it may even get interested to get on tables wayy more than you since they have lost a lost of cash solely on the program and in dire need of customers.We should also IGNORE the timely drawbacks of the jet mainly relating to its prospected engine which is not ready yet and thus facing some capability gap against similar in category such as F-22.However, it is not much behind J-20 as far as avionics are concerned !!!Russia has a good experience on engines and it will come soon with the new engine, just like China will.SU-57, apart from all that, is quite cheaper than other 5th Gen fighters and costs around $76mn (unconfirmed).Russia just sold S-400 to india as well as turkey.Putin also took erdogan to an air show organized for him of a T-50 performing as well as static display !!!