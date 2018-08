Indonesia bought 11 Su-35S for 1.14 billion USD, which comes down to 103 million USD a pop.Slovakia bought 14 F-16V for 1.9 billion USA, which comes down to 135 million USD a pop.Russia labor cost is only 15% of America labor cost. 8,748.36 USD compared to 57,466.79 USD.So, as you can see, Su-35S is the most expensive multi role jet on the global market today.