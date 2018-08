OFFS,the su35 is a 4th gen+ fighter not a 5th gen.A better comparison would be with the other 4th gen+ machines like the eurocanards[typhoon,rafale,gripen]or the latest versions of the us f-teens [f15,f16,f18],when you compare the su-35 to these its price and performance is very comparable,altho when it comes to sheer value for money pretty much nothing out there beats the su30 in terms of what it can offer at its price,now if only the russians would offer it with the irbus-e and the rest of the su35 avionics fit.