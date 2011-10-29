Su-27 Turning Directly In Front Of a B-52

As much as I support Russia in many of its endeavors and policies and its military prowess, I think these close calls actually makes them look bad more so than the US or NATO. The Mi-8 throwing dust on American troops in Syria is really childish stuff and absolutely silly. I think the Russians are going to end up losing these silly games because what will end up happening if the Russian command doesn't take control of these reckless situation and implement new rules of engagement and behavior of professionalism for the sake of safety, then there will be an accident that will cause causalities (mostly on the Russian side) and things will escalate to an unfavorable situation for Russia.



So is all this childish and super dangerous behavior worth all that? Certainly not and if you look at this action here, that Su-27 is super lucky that its afterburners created enough thrust to push it far enough in front of the B-52 in order not to impact it. It was a little under 100 feet away from the nose of the B-52 I mean why?! That is just plain stupid.