  Monday, August 6, 2018

Su-27, Su-37, Su-47, Su-57, the long line of superb twin engined fighters from Sukhoi design agency

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 6, 2018 at 2:31 AM.

  Aug 6, 2018 at 2:31 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Last edited: Aug 6, 2018 at 2:53 AM
  Aug 6, 2018 at 2:49 AM
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    What is purpose of this thread just show off Aviation tech of Soviet Union/Russia @undertakerwwefan :hitwall::hitwall::hitwall:
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 2:54 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    You show off your American planes. I show off my Russians planes. It is our freedom.
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:01 AM
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    This thread is full of crap, and this thread doesn't bring any new information to PDF, everyone knows the evaluation the SU-27 series of jets, so your this thread is irrelevant @undertakerwwefan :crazy::crazy::crazy:, @waz @The Eagle @Horus please close this thread thanks
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:02 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Why it is a problem? Let him show.
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:05 AM
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    sir everyone knows the evaluation of Su-27 series of jets and this thread not bring any thing new to PDF @war&peace :angel:
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:07 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    It documents history of this line.
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:10 AM
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    Every know the history of SU-27 series of jets here on PDF, you bring nothing new on PDF @undertakerwwefan
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:11 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    We have thousands of threads regarding JF17 with same information. I'm sure there are a lot of people who do not know much about Su-series of A/Cs. You can rather ask interesting questions.
    I wonder why so many of Su-series (37, 47 and 57) have been cancelled?
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:21 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Su-47 is ahead of its time. It needs 90% composites to hold the swept wings. Maybe Su-47 can serve as a basis for 6th gen if there is going to be one.

    Su-57 is not canceled. American propaganda.

    It's explained here by the deputy prime minister.

     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:25 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Composite materials are not rare and we now have carbon fibre which is stronger than steel. Su-57 got cancelled because Russia does not have funds and the project has been delayed too long. Some similar story for Su-37...to me it look like SU-x7 series is kind of experimental.
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:27 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Russia has plenty of money. Russia is the biggest oil producer in the world. No problem funding Su-57 production.
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:31 AM
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    Proof of your claim @undertakerwwefan ???o_Oo_O
     
  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:32 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 6, 2018 at 3:44 AM
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    there are other defense program is going on like Bori class submarine project, Yasin class submarine project, PAK-DA bomber project, SARMAT ICBM project, Nimtiz class aircraft carrier project, all delayed to 2025, over all Russian economy is bad in shape, and this not a proof at all, and also remember lots of civilian project is also going, so they have not funds for Su-57 production or it will be delayed when the funds will available @undertakerwwefan :p::enjoy:
     
