What's new

Style 101: Imra Saeed

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
75,005
80
123,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.,.,.,

Style 101: Imra Saeed​

Playing dress up with Imra Saeed

March 14, 2022


011646149031-0.jpg



Imra Saeed is a modern-day luxury couture fashion house which aims to provide an extravagant experience that feels unconditionally personal. The collections aim to reinvent an exclusively fresh approach to bridal and party-wear.
The upcoming collection is a fusion of ready to wear designs and limited made to measure offerings made with introspection and significant love.
Laalsa


laalsa1646148964-1.jpeg


This ultra-luxurious and dramatic ensemble is every bride-to-be’s dream. Adorned with zardozi, nature-inspired motifs and dabka hand embroidery over- layered on a voluminous lehenga, the craftsmanship of this ensemble makes it an heirloom. The veracious contrast of a traditional lengha and dupatta with decadent choli design is perfect for the contemporary bride.



Zale
Zale1646148964-4.jpeg



A bejewelled, statement making ensemble in hues of silver and grey. Handcrafted with nakshi needlework, zardozi and crystals are overlaid on luxe tissue. The dreamy nautical colour palette embodies hues of blue and silver making this ensemble a distinguished choice for wedding season.



Zinnia
Zinnia1646148964-5.jpeg


An alluring colour palette in hues of peach coupled with the colouration of a ripening pomegranate is what makes this look stand out. The chevron stripes make the ensemble stand out for any occasion. An exclusive voluminous peshwas is decorated in luxe tissue paired with a zari net dupatta to complete your bridal look.


Rosalie

rosalie1646148964-2.jpeg



A front-open jacket in a striking cherry red hue comes with a one-piece twinset underneath. The silhouette brings with it a regal feel while the fabric is adorned with elusive hand-work perfected with cut dana craftsmanship. The lustrous gold wire work is perfectly coupled with pistachio and matching hues. Geometric designs on the sleeves make it a dreamy look for wedding season.


Viorel

viorel1646148964-3.jpeg



Lavishly decorated with incandescent and exquisitely defined by handcrafted zardozi embroideries and nakshi technique

enriched by comprehensive crystal work. The canvas of sheer net and mélange is enriched by traditional motifs and luxuriance of teal blue hues, making it a dynamic yet elegant peshwas design.


tribune.com.pk

Style 101: Imra Saeed | The Express Tribune

Playing dress up with Imra Saeed
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
.-,-,-,-,-,-,-,-,
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,531
-1
10,003
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
,.,.,.,.,.,

Style 101: Imra Saeed​

Playing dress up with Imra Saeed

March 14, 2022


011646149031-0.jpg



Imra Saeed is a modern-day luxury couture fashion house which aims to provide an extravagant experience that feels unconditionally personal. The collections aim to reinvent an exclusively fresh approach to bridal and party-wear.
The upcoming collection is a fusion of ready to wear designs and limited made to measure offerings made with introspection and significant love.
Laalsa


laalsa1646148964-1.jpeg


This ultra-luxurious and dramatic ensemble is every bride-to-be’s dream. Adorned with zardozi, nature-inspired motifs and dabka hand embroidery over- layered on a voluminous lehenga, the craftsmanship of this ensemble makes it an heirloom. The veracious contrast of a traditional lengha and dupatta with decadent choli design is perfect for the contemporary bride.



Zale
Zale1646148964-4.jpeg



A bejewelled, statement making ensemble in hues of silver and grey. Handcrafted with nakshi needlework, zardozi and crystals are overlaid on luxe tissue. The dreamy nautical colour palette embodies hues of blue and silver making this ensemble a distinguished choice for wedding season.



Zinnia
Zinnia1646148964-5.jpeg


An alluring colour palette in hues of peach coupled with the colouration of a ripening pomegranate is what makes this look stand out. The chevron stripes make the ensemble stand out for any occasion. An exclusive voluminous peshwas is decorated in luxe tissue paired with a zari net dupatta to complete your bridal look.


Rosalie

rosalie1646148964-2.jpeg



A front-open jacket in a striking cherry red hue comes with a one-piece twinset underneath. The silhouette brings with it a regal feel while the fabric is adorned with elusive hand-work perfected with cut dana craftsmanship. The lustrous gold wire work is perfectly coupled with pistachio and matching hues. Geometric designs on the sleeves make it a dreamy look for wedding season.


Viorel

viorel1646148964-3.jpeg



Lavishly decorated with incandescent and exquisitely defined by handcrafted zardozi embroideries and nakshi technique

enriched by comprehensive crystal work. The canvas of sheer net and mélange is enriched by traditional motifs and luxuriance of teal blue hues, making it a dynamic yet elegant peshwas design.


tribune.com.pk

Style 101: Imra Saeed | The Express Tribune

Playing dress up with Imra Saeed
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
.-,-,-,-,-,-,-,-,
Click to expand...

Lagta bhai to sada roza kolna sa palu torna chata 🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Shehr Bano's latest collection
Replies
8
Views
527
Dil Pakistan
Dil Pakistan
ghazi52
Em By Mahwish Haider
Replies
0
Views
434
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Faraz Manan's showcase in Dubai was an ode to glamour
Replies
0
Views
154
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zainab Salman's bridal collection
Replies
1
Views
269
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
ghazi52
Reign's festive collection 2021
Replies
3
Views
618
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom