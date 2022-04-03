Style 101: Imra Saeed​

,.,.,.,.,.,
March 14, 2022
Imra Saeed is a modern-day luxury couture fashion house which aims to provide an extravagant experience that feels unconditionally personal. The collections aim to reinvent an exclusively fresh approach to bridal and party-wear.
The upcoming collection is a fusion of ready to wear designs and limited made to measure offerings made with introspection and significant love.
Laalsa
This ultra-luxurious and dramatic ensemble is every bride-to-be’s dream. Adorned with zardozi, nature-inspired motifs and dabka hand embroidery over- layered on a voluminous lehenga, the craftsmanship of this ensemble makes it an heirloom. The veracious contrast of a traditional lengha and dupatta with decadent choli design is perfect for the contemporary bride.
Zale
A bejewelled, statement making ensemble in hues of silver and grey. Handcrafted with nakshi needlework, zardozi and crystals are overlaid on luxe tissue. The dreamy nautical colour palette embodies hues of blue and silver making this ensemble a distinguished choice for wedding season.
Zinnia
An alluring colour palette in hues of peach coupled with the colouration of a ripening pomegranate is what makes this look stand out. The chevron stripes make the ensemble stand out for any occasion. An exclusive voluminous peshwas is decorated in luxe tissue paired with a zari net dupatta to complete your bridal look.
Rosalie
A front-open jacket in a striking cherry red hue comes with a one-piece twinset underneath. The silhouette brings with it a regal feel while the fabric is adorned with elusive hand-work perfected with cut dana craftsmanship. The lustrous gold wire work is perfectly coupled with pistachio and matching hues. Geometric designs on the sleeves make it a dreamy look for wedding season.
Viorel
Lavishly decorated with incandescent and exquisitely defined by handcrafted zardozi embroideries and nakshi technique
enriched by comprehensive crystal work. The canvas of sheer net and mélange is enriched by traditional motifs and luxuriance of teal blue hues, making it a dynamic yet elegant peshwas design.
