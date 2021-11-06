khansaheeb
Matching the number of nuclear weapons with Washington is a mad rush, when all it takes for successful deterrence is having enough to wipe out the United
yrtnews.com
‘Stupid’ nuclear arms race, Beijing will make sure it can destroy US only ‘ONCE’ – Chinese media boss – RT World News
Matching the number of nuclear weapons with Washington is a mad rush, when all it takes for successful deterrence is having enough to wipe out the United States once, the editor of the daily d ‘Chinese State Global Times.
“China will not enter a nuclear arms race with the United States. We think it’s stupid. I know the United States can destroy China 10 times, but we WILL ENSURE that we have the full capacity to destroy the United States once ”, Hu Xijin tweeted on Wednesday.
Hu was commenting on an opinion piece by Laura Grego, a member of MIT’s Nuclear Security and Policy Laboratory, which warned that the US development of missile defense systems has prompted Russia, China and others to develop weapons. more dangerous capable of defeating them.
“The new Chinese missiles protect against the possibility that the United States may one day believe that its technical advances allow it to strike China first while remaining invulnerable to a retaliatory nuclear attack,” wrote Grego, referring to recent reports of a hypersonic missile test that Beijing indirectly denied.
This is precisely the point Hu made last week, urging the United States to “give up the crazy idea that he can hit China and Russia, but they can’t hit him” and remember how the Cold War doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) helped defuse nuclear tensions.
Hu has headed the Global Times since the English-language daily was launched in 2009, under the auspices of the People’s Daily, the main newspaper of the Communist Party of China.
Wednesday’s tweet is a shorter, more precise version of an argument he made ten days before, claiming that China’s development of nuclear deterrence was aimed at “to ensure that the United States abandons the idea of nuclear blackmail against China, or use nuclear forces to fill the void, because conventional American forces cannot crush China.”
Reports earlier this month that the People’s Liberation Army successfully tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental hypersonic missile raised alarm in Washington, with U.S. officials claiming they were taken by surprise.
In an interview on Wednesday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the “Very important event” was “very disturbing” and “very close” at one time Sputnik, a reference to the 1957 shock to the West when the USSR launched the very first orbital satellite.
Russia had previously knocked out the United States and NATO alike in 2018, deploying several advanced weapon systems, including two hypersonic missiles, Kinzhal and Avangard. Another hypersonic missile system, dubbed Zircon, has been successfully tested since then.
