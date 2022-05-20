What's new

Stupid and funny from Hindutva bhakts and chaddis

This thread is dedicated to documenting the insanity and derangement of the terrorist Hindutva community. Feel free to share news clips, screenshots, photos displaying how demented and brainwashed these people are.

20220520_085234.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526196851921125376
 
Hphobe said:
Hindutva is not a religion. It's a political ideology which uses Hinduism as a blanket to cover for their genocidal views.
Refer back to the video you have shared - and read up on the rules! Thank you - these kind of threads are unhelpful and cause unnecessary nonsense on the forum.
 
Hphobe said:
Organized Hindutva groups operate in the US. It's the exact same ideology.
I don't care about where the operate - the video you shared was designed to mock Hindus, that is unacceptable on PDF. Please be kind to others - especially their faiths.
 
RescueRanger said:
I don't care about where the operate - the video you shared was designed to mock Hindus, that is unacceptable on PDF. Please be kind to others - especially their faiths.
Im not going to engage you; you're acting incredibly obstinate for some bizarre reason. If the admins don't like the video, they are feel free to remove it, but the thread is about Hindutva. I don't know why Hindus would feel offended, nor why the thread would need to be removed.
 
RescueRanger said:
Because you are a RACIST! That is why! and I don't like racists!
Good job just exposing that your report wasn't even genuine and you just want to harass me for a spat on another thread. Thanks for also ruining this thread by clogging it up with this inane conversation.
 
Hphobe said:
Good job just exposing that your report wasn't even genuine and you just want to harass me for a spat on another thread. Thanks for also ruining this thread by clogging it up with this inane conversation.
I have correctly identified and challenged you for your flagrant disregard for forum rules. Forum rules apply for us all. I have been on this forum for a very long time and my conduct with everyone on here is balanced. I can however spot a closet racist a mile away and you sir/madam fit that bill - so you have been called out for what you have engaged in.

I would be mindful of posting such content - you live in Canada where hate crime is taken seriously by the police. The video you posted is unacceptable and that is why I challenged you on your post! If you are unhappy with why you have been given a -ve rating feel free to create a thread in the GHQ section.

I will always challenge people who express their conscious bias towards peoples religions/race etc.
 
Yawn, I'm not a racist, I disavow racism. I'm not a bigot, I disavow bigotry, I'm not anti any group of people, I disavow that too.

Of course that won't be enough for this guy, but whatever.

Anyway,

20220520_092011.jpg
 
Hphobe said:
Yawn, I'm not a racist, I disavow racism. I'm not a bigot, I disavow bigotry, I'm not anti any group of people, I disavow that too.

Of course that won't be enough for this guy, but whatever.

Anyway,

View attachment 845713
LOL. Tamil govt is the most anti hindu govt in india and the minister said this in the wake of death of some girl after eating fast food. Have you had something between your ears you wouldn't have posted this.
 
Another stupid moment in Hindutva history - the moment they "purified" a water tank "desecrated" by Dalits with cow dung.

Screenshot_20220520-092925_Chrome.jpg
 
RescueRanger said:
Refer back to the video you have shared - and read up on the rules! Thank you - these kind of threads are unhelpful and cause unnecessary nonsense on the forum.
I do not agree with this. This higher than thou morality signaling, we are better than them attitude means that today we don't have counter narrative against Hindu Islamophobia and Western Orientalism. What is our response to "Pakistan is part of India", "Katmule are terrorists ", "Your forefathers were raped and so you are a Muslim now", "All your culture, music, art, etc is rooted in India hence we have a claim on your cultural products" etc etc. Go watch Pakistani Music videos, Cooking videos, Fashion any cultural content and you will find these "admirers" appropriating our cultural products and our gullible population confuses it will appreciation. This has a psychological effect on Pakistanis that have to endure this everywhere on the internet they encounter these lowlifes because Pakistanis don't have a response. Narratives don't have to be true, or moral or civil as long as it gives our people confidence. Defending Islam or discussing Akhand bharat bullshit is what they want us to do. That is why they engage with us. We need Occidentalism to deal with the West and ridiculing absurd Hindu practices to deal with Indians.
 
cocomo said:
I do not agree with this. This higher than thou morality signaling, we are better than them attitude means that today we don't have counter narrative against Hindu Islamophobia and Western Orientalism. What is our response to "Pakistan is part of India", "Katmule are terrorists ", "Your forefathers were raped and so you are a Muslim now", "All your culture, music, art, etc is rooted in India hence we have a claim on your cultural products" etc etc. Go watch Pakistani Music videos, Cooking videos, Fashion any cultural content and you will find these "admirers" appropriating our cultural products and our gullible population confuses it will appreciation. This has a psychological effect on Pakistanis that have to endure this everywhere on the internet they encounter these lowlifes because Pakistanis don't have a response. Narratives don't have to be true, or moral or civil as long as it gives our people confidence. Defending Islam or discussing Akhand bharat bullshit is what they want us to do. That is why they engage with us. We need Occidentalism to deal with the West and ridiculing absurd Hindu practices to deal with Indians.
Yes all very well and good - then why the moral outcry when Islam is targeted on the internet?

Swings and roundabouts.
 

