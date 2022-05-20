Stupid and funny from Hindutva bhakts and chaddis

RescueRanger said: Refer back to the video you have shared - and read up on the rules! Thank you - these kind of threads are unhelpful and cause unnecessary nonsense on the forum. Click to expand...

I do not agree with this. This higher than thou morality signaling, we are better than them attitude means that today we don't have counter narrative against Hindu Islamophobia and Western Orientalism. What is our response to "Pakistan is part of India", "Katmule are terrorists ", "Your forefathers were raped and so you are a Muslim now", "All your culture, music, art, etc is rooted in India hence we have a claim on your cultural products" etc etc. Go watch Pakistani Music videos, Cooking videos, Fashion any cultural content and you will find these "admirers" appropriating our cultural products and our gullible population confuses it will appreciation. This has a psychological effect on Pakistanis that have to endure this everywhere on the internet they encounter these lowlifes because Pakistanis don't have a response. Narratives don't have to be true, or moral or civil as long as it gives our people confidence. Defending Islam or discussing Akhand bharat bullshit is what they want us to do. That is why they engage with us. We need Occidentalism to deal with the West and ridiculing absurd Hindu practices to deal with Indians.