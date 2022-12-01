‘Stunningly fast’: Top US official warns China could dominate outer space

Beny Karachun said: So basically she is saying China is 10-20 years behind the US. Click to expand...

Not that long, and just in some sectors, in other sectors China is already on par or surpassing, China used to be behind US for half a century, you can be behind someone for 10 years and catch up in just 2 years. Depends on how fast you develop.US doesn't have a space station while China does.