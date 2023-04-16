What's new

Stunning story of Op Meghdoot-Seizing Earth’s highest battlefield with Lt Gen Kulkarni (Retd)

On the 39th anniversary of Operation Meghdoot which was launched by Indian Army to take control of the world’s highest battlefield Siachen Glacier, we bring to you a special episode on the story of how our defence forces captured the important peaks of Siachen Glacier against all odds in 1984. In an informative conversation with Smita Prakash, Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd.) who as a 28-year-old captain in April 1984 was among the first to be heli-dropped on the Lolofond Glacier recalls the operation and stories on how they pre-empted Operation Ababeel by Pakistani Army.

 

