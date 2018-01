Sept 2017: Magical Guilin & Yangshuo in Southern China, the Backpakers' Paradise



We spent 4 nights in Guilin & Yangshuo, flying in from Chengdu. Amazing how Nature and the Karst Mountains can be so magical! We did the Bamboo Rafting on the Li River, dubbed to be the soul of Guilin. These are the sweet memories of the gorgeous sceneries all around that I will never forget.