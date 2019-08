Stunning 7 million tile 'carpet mosaic' revealed in Jericho after 80 years undercover - and will open to the public next year

Mosaic is located in the main bath house of an Islamic palace near the biblical town of Jericho

The 827-square-meter mosaic covers the floor of the main bath house and was first found in 1935

The palace was destroyed by an earthquake in the eighth century



THE CARPET MOSAIC

Dating from the eighth century AD, the floor covers about 820 square metres (8,825 square feet) at the desert castle known as Hisham's Palace, an important Islamic antiquities site just north of the ancient city.



It is made up of 38 panels bearing delicate floral and geometric designs and is one of the oldest and largest in the region to have never been moved ​

HISHAM'S PALACE: 150 ACRES FROM THE UMAYYAD DYNASTY



The entire complex from above.