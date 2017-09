This lady was destroyed by the secular parties for muslim votes.It's time Hindus take note and realize how easy it is for Hindus to get screwed and no one bats an eye lid.Maya got convicted in a case where was supposed to be rioting between 8:30 and 10:00AM.BUT she was in assembly at 8:40AM, which is located 30 KM away. Not sure in which universe this is called justice.I try my best to stay aware of stuff and cross check everything. But there is always something out there that I have heard so many times over that I have ended up believing it without checking.To give you a small example, I used to believe in the popular fiction that the Amarnath cave was discovered by a Muslim shepherd. I think I heard that on Aaj Tak decades ago and never questioned it. The secular media all around us was naturally happy to leave this myth untouched.It’s only when I came across @TrueIndology that I found out the truth.But that’s just a small example. Here is something else that I believed without questioning : the idea that Mayaben Kodnani did actually lead the mobs during the massacre in Ahmedabad’s Naroda area on Feb 28, 2002.Okay, there is a court verdict that found her guilty of this. When that verdict came, I welcomed it. Anybody who murdered 97 human beings deserves severe punishment.Now, it is well known that we citizens do not enjoy the right to question the courts. I just hope it is okay if I can now express my surprise / sadness at that judgement and hope that the court reaches a different conclusion this time around.When Amit Shah appeared as a witness for Maya Kodnani the other day and testified that he had seen her in the Assembly that morning of Feb 28, 2002, I had to investigate further.And then I came across this :Amit Shah: "Maya Kodnani was not in Naroda Gam at 8:30 am as alleged but in Guj Assembly."TV footage. Kodnani present. Clock shows 8:40 am.You know I like to think of myself as a political junkie, but I cannot believe I am only seeing this NOW! How is this video not on every single channel playing in loop?(By the way, I know I have gone after Anand Ranganathan in the past, but after all his tweets over the last month, all is forgivenRanga dada now has a fan in me! )I had to rub my eyes. The clock in Gujarat Assembly clearly shows 8:40!At 8:30 AM, she was supposed to be in Naroda, directing a riot.Here is what the court had to say about this unassailable piece of evidence the last time around:Then why did the witness for prosecution say that she was directing the riot at 8:30 AM?I thought the credibility of a witness hinges on the ability to get details right.I don’t know what the court will decide this time. But what I do know is that I should have known about this video earlier. I should not have accepted without question the media point of view that Maya Kodnani was 100% guilty as charged. And for that I am shocked, stunned and saddened.