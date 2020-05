Study Trump cited in his latest attack on WHO does NOT EXIST, says editor-in-chief of prestigious medical journal



US President Donald Trump cited a study supposedly published in the Lancet medical journal as he once again accused the WHO of ignoring early Covid-19 warnings. Now, the Lancet chief editor says there has been no such publication.Dr. Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of the prestigious British medical journal, wrote on Twitter on Monday. Trump referred to the outlet in his latest letter to the World Health Organization head, Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, in which he warned that Washington would permanently stop funding the organization if it fails toIn the scathing letter, Trump particularly lashed out at the WHO over its supposedly continuous disregard of “credible reports” on the spread of the novel coronavirus in December 2019, including those allegedly published in the Lancet.Horton said, however, that the journal did not publish a single report on the issue at that time.he noted. The journal also issued a special statement reviewing Trump’s claim, which said that the first scientific reports about the human transition of Covid-19 were published in the Lancet on the same January 2020 date.the Lancet said in a statement referring to Trump’s claims and allegations, which the journal described as