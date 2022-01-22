What's new

Study Finds 90% of Chinese Consumers Ready to Eat Cultivated Meat , China consumes 30% of the world's meat, the single largest market globally

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,109
-5
84,666
Country
China
Location
China

Study Finds 90% of Chinese Consumers Ready to Eat Cultivated Meat , China consumes 30% of the world's meat, the single largest market globally​

January 14, 2022

微信图片_20220122225438.png

Trying cultivated meat


A new study in China has revealed 90% of consumers would eat cultivated meat in the country. The encouraging figures come at an important time for the emerging Chinese cultivated meat sector, with the Chinese government’s increasing emphasis on food safety and environmental sustainability.

The market report from alt protein investor Lever China and Chinese media outlet FoodPlus surveyed over 2,000 consumers across China. 90% said they would eat cultivated meat – that is meat produced by cellular agriculture – while 30% said they would make it their primary source of protein if it can achieve the same taste and texture as conventional meat. China currently consumes approximately 30% of the world’s meat, making it the largest market globally.

The numbers back up significant investment in the sector, with Chinese cultivated meat company Joes Future Food recently raising 70 million RMB ($10.9 million) in its Series A funding round. Meanwhile, Chinese startup CellX has revealed its cell cultivated pork range, and Chinese alt protein company HEROTEIN has partnered with US cell ag innovator Mission Barns to bring the first hybrid cultivated / plant-based meat products to China.

Customized meat

The study also found that the Chinese term for “customized meat” (订制肉) generated the greatest consumer interest in the category, with other terms used in the sector performing relatively weakly in encouraging consumption. Nomenclature is a hot topic in the field, with “cell-cultured” preferred by the United States Food and Drug Administration and “cultivated meat” encouraged by The Good Food Institute and others.

“Choosing an authentic Chinese name that can balance the technology, marketing appealing, and culture familiarity is an important step to help with the industry’s development in China. The study suggests that using the term 订制肉 (“customized meat”) can help the government and industry meet its goals in this sector by increasing public interest and willingness to try the product, which we believe is critical for building a national sustainable system of meat consumption in the future,” stated Cecilia Zhao, alternative protein project manager of Lever China.

 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,083
24
18,166
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
has partnered with US cell ag innovator Mission Barns to bring the first hybrid cultivated / plant-based meat products to China.


Click to expand...

vegconomist.com

Silicon Valley's Mission Barns, Producer of World's First Cultivated Bacon, Secures $24M to Upscale - vegconomist: the vegan business magazine

Mission Barns has raised $24 million from a list of high profile investors to upscale its cultivated fats and build a pilot production plant
vegconomist.com vegconomist.com

Mission Barns Bacon
© Mission Barns

Silicon Valley’s Mission Barns, Producer of World’s First Cultivated Bacon, Secures $24M to Upscale​


"The team works to create products incorporating Mission Fat both independently and through collaborations with leading meat companies and plant protein partners. Products include bacon, breakfast patties, burgers, nuggets, dumplings, hot dogs, poultry sausages, and meatballs."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Urge Chinese to eat less meat to 'change the world'? Stop passing the buck
Replies
12
Views
806
sinait
S
Hamartia Antidote
Diners develop a taste for meat substitutes
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
B
Black Friday defeated by Double 11, US may lose title of biggest consumer market to China
Replies
4
Views
345
Beidou2020
B
TaiShang
Western media double standard in accusing China of meat overconsumption: expert
Replies
11
Views
768
That Guy
That Guy
beijingwalker
China doubles reward for consumer fraud whistleblowers to up to $155,000
Replies
1
Views
163
Blacklight
Blacklight

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom